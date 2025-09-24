Brendan Rodgers has named his Celtic starting XI for the Europa League clash against Crvena zvezda in Belgrade.

Celtic head coach Brendan Rodgers has named his starting XI for the Europa League clash with Crvena zvezda at the Rajko Mitic Stadium this evening (kick-off: 8pm UK time).

The Hoops play in the competition for the first time since the 2021–22 season following their Champions League playoff defeat to Kairat Almaty last month, and first up in the League Phase a difficult trip to Belgrade for the Scottish champions.

They head into the game in confident fashion, having swept aside Partick Thistle in the Premier Sports Cup quarter-final at the weekend, with goals from Yang Hyun-Jun, Liam Scales, Sebastian Tounekti, and Luke McCowan sealing a safe passage through to the final four of the competition.

Anthony Ralston returns to the Celtic side after injury. | SNS Group

As for the hosts, Crvena zvezda, it has been a perfect start to the season, with Vladan Milojević’s side winning all seven of their opening league fixtures. Two points clear at the top of the Serbian SuperLiga table, they have scored an average of 4.29 goals per game domestically. They’ll be without the duo of Rade Krunić (abductor) and Rodrigão (ankle) for this evening’s game in Serbia, though. Former Stoke City and West Ham United forward Marko Arnautovic starts in the striking role.

Despite Anthony Ralston return to training this week, youngster Colby Donovan keeps his place in the team at right-back after starting the last two games. Kelechi Iheanacho drops to the bench, with Daizen Maeda taking his place in the side.

After starting on the bench at the weekend, goalkeeper Kasper Schmeichel returns to the starting line-up in place of Viljami Sinisalo. Meanwhile, Rodgers keeps faith with Yang Hyun-Jun and new signing Sebastian Tounekti in the wide positions after his goal-scoring performance against Partick Thistle on Sunday.

