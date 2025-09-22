Celtic manager Brendan Rodgers has injury concerns ahead of their opening Europa League game against Crvena zvezda. Cr: SNS Group.placeholder image
Celtic manager Brendan Rodgers has injury concerns ahead of their opening Europa League game against Crvena zvezda. Cr: SNS Group. | SNS Group

Crvena zvezda v Celtic injury news: 8 out, 1 doubt with Brendan Rodgers to make key Europa League changes

By Graham Falk

Sports Writer

Published 22nd Sep 2025, 09:33 BST
Updated 24th Sep 2025, 17:44 BST

Here is the latest team news ahead of Crvena zvezda v Celtic in the Europa League on Wednesday.

Celtic begin their Europa League campaign with a tough trip to Belgrade to face Crvena zvezda at the Rajko Mitic Stadium on Wednesday (kick-off: 8pm UK time).

After disposing of Partick Thistle in the Premier Sports Cup with a thumping 4-0 victory, Brendan Rodgers will now turn his attention back to Europe, as he looks to lead his side to an opening game victory in the Serbian capital.

Crvena zvezda will head into the game looking for a statement victory of their own, though, and will have plenty of confidence after going top of the Serbian SuperLiga with a vital 2-1 away victory at rivals FK Partizan on Saturday night.

Head coach Rodgers is likely to ring the changes for the visit to the Serbian capital, after rotating his starting XI at the weekend. Kasper Schmeichel, Michel-Ange Balikwisha, and Arne Engels will all be eyeing starts, while Marcelo Sarrachi will hope to dislodge Kieran Tierney at left-back.

However, Celtic are expected to be without five first-team players due to injury for their Europa League opener, with several of the team’s star players ruled out of the game in Belgrade. Meanwhile, the hosts have some concerns of their own for the game.

Ahead of the game at the Rajko Mitic Stadium, The Scotsman has all the early team news:

Sign up to The Scotsman’s daily football newsletter to get unrivalled Scottish football news and analysis - subscribe for free here.

Is ruled out of the Europa League clash with a hamstring injury, but is reported to be making good progress in his rehab and could return earlier than expected.

1. Alistair Johnston - Celtic - OUT

Is ruled out of the Europa League clash with a hamstring injury, but is reported to be making good progress in his rehab and could return earlier than expected. | SNS Group Photo: SNS Group

Photo Sales
Is confirmed to be out of the game with an adductor injury sustained earlier in September. Isn't due back until after the international break.

2. Rade Krunić - Crvena Zvezda - OUT

Is confirmed to be out of the game with an adductor injury sustained earlier in September. Isn't due back until after the international break. | AFP via Getty Images

Photo Sales
The Japanese striker is not part of the Celtic's squad for the Europa League.

3. Shin Yamada - Celtic - INELIGIBLE

The Japanese striker is not part of the Celtic's squad for the Europa League. | Getty Images Photo: Getty Images

Photo Sales
Has missed Celtic's last two games with injury, but was recently pictured in training, ahead of the game in Serbia and is expected to be fit for the game against Crvena zvezda.

4. Anthony Ralston - Celtic - EXPECTED TO BE AVAILABLE

Has missed Celtic's last two games with injury, but was recently pictured in training, ahead of the game in Serbia and is expected to be fit for the game against Crvena zvezda. | Getty Images Photo: Getty Images

Photo Sales
Previous
1 / 3
Next Page
Related topics:Europa LeagueTeam news
Dare to be Honest
Follow us
©National World Publishing Ltd. All rights reserved.Cookie SettingsTerms and ConditionsPrivacy notice