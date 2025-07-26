Rangers confirm sale, Celtic exit apology, Hearts submit bid, Hibs' hopes fade - transfer news

Latest transfer news and speculation around the Scottish Premiership

Here is your Saturday morning transfer bulletin including Rangers confirming a sale, an apology from a departing Celtic player, Hearts making a move for an Icelandic midfielder and Hibs hopes of landing a key target fading...

Rangers sale confirmed

Rangers have confirmed the sale of defender Robin Propper to FC Twente. The 31-year-old Dutchman has returned to his former club for an undisclosed fee just 12 months after moving in the opposite direction for £1.5million. Propper made over 40 appearances in his only season at Ibrox, and played a part in the club reaching the last 16 of the Europe League. He scored two goals, including one in a 3-0 derby win over Celtic at Ibrox. However, he never fully won over the Rangers support and was deemed surplus to requirements by new head coach Russell Martin. A Rangers statement read: "We can today confirm the departure of Robin Pröpper to FC Twente for an undisclosed fee. Everyone at Rangers thanks Robin for his contribution in his time at the club and wishes him well for the future."

Robin Propper has left Rangers after completing a transfer back to FC Twente. | AFP via Getty Images

Celtic exit apology

South Korean midfielder Kwon Hyeok-kyu has apologised to Celtic supporters in his farewell message following his move to Nantes. The 24-year-old failed to make a single competitive appearance for the Hoops since joining from Busan IPark two years ago and spent most of his time out on loan. Kwon played nine times for St Mirren before making 21 appearances on a season-long deal with Hibs. Taking to Instagram after signing a three-year deal with the Ligue 1 side, Kwon wrote: “Hi Celts, it’s time to say goodbye. I didn’t want to say goodbye like this, really sorry I didn’t help the team a lot. But I was proud to be a member of this team. I’ll always support this team anywhere. Good luck with this season. Glasgow will be green forever.”

Hearts submit bid

Hearts have made a six-figure transfer offer to sign Valur Reykjavik midfielder Tómas Bent Magnússon. According to the Edinburgh Evening News, talks have reached an advanced stage and a deal could be agreed in time for the start of the Scottish Premiership season next weekend. Magnússon, 22, would become the ninth summer signing in Gorgie, with the arrivial of winger Pierre Landy Kabore also nearing completing. Valur football department chairman, Björn Steinar Jónsson, confirmed that an offer has been received for Magnússon.

Hearts are hoping to sign Valur Reykjavik midfielder Tómas Bent Magnússon (wearing headband). | Youtube

“This is first and foremost a great recognition for Tommi and the performance he has offered for us this summer,” he said. “We knew exactly what was expected of this boy when he came to us and he has lived up to it rather well. Of course it would be a shame to lose him at this point, but this is an opportunity that everyone dreams of and we fully understand that. We of course wish him all the best and look forward to watching him in the Scottish Premier League. This is of course a blow for us as we have been on a good run and Tommi is a real key player."

Hibs’ hopes fade