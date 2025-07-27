Celtic, Rangers, Hearts, Hibs, Dundee Utd and Aberdeen enter competition and discover fate

League One shock troops Alloa Athletic have been rewarded for making it out of the Premier Sports Cup group stages with a money-spinning last-16 tie away to Rangers.

Andy Graham’s Wasps won all four of their pool matches, including victories over Dundee and Airdrieonians, to progress into the first knock-out round of the competition and have been pitted against Russell Martin’s Rangers team at Ibrox.

Holders Celtic will also be at home in the last 16 after they were paired with Premiership newcomers Falkirk, who they defeated 5-2 in the quarter-finals last season.

Alloa will play Rangers in the Premier Sports Cup. | SNS Group

There are three other all-Premiership ties, with both Hearts and Hibs handed tricky away matches. Derek McInnes’ Jambos will face St Mirren in Paisley, while David Gray’s Hibees have a short trip along the M8 to take on Livingston at Almondvale. Kilmarnock and Dundee United will also meet at Rugby Park.

Aberdeen are away to Morton at Cappielow, while St Johnstone will host Motherwell at McDiarmid Park and there is all-Championship clash between Partick Thistle and Ayr United, who did battle in the play-offs last season.

Premier Sports Cup TV picks

The SPFL and Premier Sports will confirm the full match schedule and TV picks at the end of the week once the European fates of Rangers, Hibs and Dundee United are known. The ties will be played across the weekend of August 16/17 and the broadcaster can pick up to four matches for live selection.

The Celtic and Rangers matches will be hosted on different days due to both teams being at home, while Livingston v Hibs is set to be played on Sunday, August 17 due to the Easter Road side’s guaranteed involvement in either the Europa League or Conference League qualifiers the preceding Thursday evening.