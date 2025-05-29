'I know...' - Rangers set to be dealt transfer blow as 18-goal ace targeted in £9m switch

Rangers look set to miss out on a key summer transfer target.

Rangers look set to miss out on a reported summer transfer target after a new report revealed the player had already chosen his next club.

It was claimed over the weekend that Rangers were one of several interested parties in experienced Ajax and England midfielder Jordan Henderson, who looks set to depart the Eredivisie side following the resignation of head coach Francesco Farioli last week.

Henderson has impressed in the Dutch capital, having signed for the club in January 2024, and has an option to extend his stay at the Johan Cruyff Arena by the a further year. However, it is believed the 34-year-old is considering his future in Amsterdam, with Italian transfer guru Fabrizio Romano revealing he was close to making a decision over his next club “in the coming weeks.”

His potential availability had put Rangers on alert with managerial candidate Steven Gerrard, a former teammate of Henderson, thought to be keen on reuniting with the player should he complete a sensational return to Ibrox in the coming days.

However, it now appears that the midfielder has his heart set on an emotional return to boyhood club Sunderland following their promotion to the English Premier League, with former Black Cats board member and Dutch journalist Chris Woerts telling Dutch TV channel Vandaag Inside that the 83-cap England international “will return” to the Stadium of Light this summer.

Rangers' Vaclav Cerny opens the scoring in the 4-0 win over Aberdeen at Ibrox. (Photo by Rob Casey / SNS Group) | SNS Group

Dutch businessman Woerts, who was on the board of Stadium Of Light during Henderson’s time with the club in 2008, said: “He is leaving Ajax. I know that for sure. I know for sure that he is going back to his old love, to the promoted Sunderland. Promoted to the Premier League last weekend. That is where he grew up, and he is going back to his roots.”

Meanwhile, Vaclav Cerny could link up with two former Rangers favourites this summer. The forward impressed during his season-long spell at Ibrox, scoring 18 goals in all competitions, including a memorable strike in the 3-1 last 16 Europa League victory over Fenerbahce. He has returned to parent club Wolfsburg, with his valuation seemingly currently out of Rangers’ reach.

The 27-year-old is not short on admirers though, with Turkish Super Lig outfit Tranbzonspor launching an ambitious bid of £9million, as they aim to tie up a deal for the Czech international, according to reports. Should he make the switch to Papara Park, he would link up with ex-Rangers duo John Lundstram and Borna Barisic, who both joined the club last summer on a Bosman free transfers.