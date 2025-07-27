Hearts verdict landed by Sunderland man as EPL defender makes 'difficult' Tynecastle admission

Hearts ran out comfortable 3-0 winners against Sunderland on Saturday afternoon

Hearts’ dominant display in the 3-0 win over Sunderland on Saturday afternoon will force the English Premier League outfit to “take a look at themselves in the mirror”, says Black Cats defender Jenson Seelt.

An early header from Claudio Braga followed by second-half strikes from Lawrence Shankland and Alexandros Kiziridis handed Derek McInnes’ side a richly deserved win at Tynecastle, as the club celebrated the career of veteran goalkeeper Craig Gordon with a special testimonial clash against his former side.

Coming into the game on the back of four successive wins in the Premier Sports Cup group stages, the hosts enjoyed a comfortable afternoon against the Wearsiders, and could have won by an even bigger margin. The visitors, who included over £100million worth of talent, were completely overpowered at Gorgie, and soundly beaten thanks to impressive performance from McInnes’ new look side.

Alexandros Kiziridis was on the scoresheet for Hearts in the 3-0 win over Sunderland in pre-season. | SNS Group

“That was a hard game for us,” said Seelt. “Props to the opponent because they made this very difficult. Obviously different from what we were used to in the previous games – a lot of direct play, lots of long balls. We just needed to manage it better. It's a good game for us to improve on that side.

“Obviously, we need to look in the mirror and do loads of things better because that wasn't enough. We're in a pre-season where we train really hard – every day it's high intensity, a lot of distance – but there's no excuse to give a performance like this, even if it's a friendly. We need to do better. If you see so many fans show up for a big travel, then we just need to do better. That's an apology from us.

“If you see in Portugal [Sunderland’s previous pre-season games] – I think two games – very high intensity, very good level. Also, training sessions are at a really good level. I think today is just hopefully a one-off, where we just didn't show what we can. But still, we have minutes in the legs.”

Lawrence Shankland (R) and Jenson Seelt (L) battle for the ball at Tynecastle during the Hearts 3-0 win over Sunderland on Saturday. | SNS Group

Hearts goalkeeper Gordon, who was forced to watch from the bench after being replaced by Zander Clark just 30 seconds into his testimonial at Tynecastle due to a nerve injury, hailed the win as a real statement of intent ahead of the opening game of the Scottish Premiership season against Aberdeen on August 4.

“We controlled the game really well,” said Gordon. “We were good defensively, limited them. I think there was only one long range shot that I can really remember. Nothing much else too troublesome. The boys were brilliant in their shape and what we're trying to do. So yeah, it was a great performance.