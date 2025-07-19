Defender purrs over boss’ work and says him and Kennedy vital to return

Kieran Tierney knows that the mounting speculation over current manager Brendan Rodgers’ contract will have no impact on how he prepares his team for the upcoming season.

Rodgers’ deal at Celtic Park has less than 12 months to run after returning to the club in the summer of 2023. He has landed four trophies in his second spell at Parkhead - including two Premiership titles - but his long-term future has come under scrutiny, particularly with the transfer window open.

Rodgers has persuaded Tierney to commit his future to the Celtic cause, with the 28-year-old penning a five-year deal after six seasons away at Arsenal following a blockbuster £25million transfer from the Glasgow side in 2019. Yet regardless of the talk over his boss’ future, Tierney does not expect it to affect him.

Brendan Rodgers is entering the last year of his contract. | Getty Images

"I don't think he'll bother too much about the kind of outside noise or that,” said Tierney. “He'll just get on with his job because he knows he's got a job to do, and as his players, we've got a job to do. And we need to do it to the best of our ability, and that takes hard work and commitment every single day, no days off and just being at it every day.

"It's amazing how much he actually works, and what the effort he puts in. I think we've seen the benefits of it the other night [in a 2-0 win over Sporting CP]. I think we played really well, some good passing of play against a top team.

“I think with the captain that we've got, it's perfect having Callum [McGregor] and the manager as well together. It's a perfect combination."

Kennedy and Rodgers key to return

Tierney revealed that Rodgers and his assistant coach John Kennedy were key factors in his return to Celtic. They all worked together between 2016 and 2019 and Rodgers was spotted deep in talks with Tierney during a charity event last October.

"I knew those pictures would get out,” smiled Tierney when he recalled that meeting. “I've always kept in contact with him. He always texts me in the good times and the bad times through my career, gives me a phone call. And him and John Kennedy are the two people in football that I've looked up to most and I'm closest to.