Transfer narrative continues to dominate at Parkhead ahead of play-off tie

Sign up to our Football newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to The Scotsman, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Celtic manager Brendan Rodgers has no doubts over his team’s credentials in qualifying for the Champions League - but admits they need more to compete in it.

Celtic go into the first leg of their Champions League play-off against Kazakh side Kairat Almaty at Parkhead shrouded by criticism of their transfer dealings so far this summer. While players such as Kieran Tierney and Benjamin Nygren have been brought in to strengthen defence and midfield, they remain light in attack and the club’s fanbase have become increasingly frustrated at a lack of incomings.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Rodgers once again made it clear that his preference would be to work with the highest calibre players for this two-legged tie and while he believes he has enough quality within the current group to reach the Champions League, more would be required should Celtic progress to the main phase.

Celtic manager Brendan Rodgers speaks to the press ahead of the match against Kairat Almaty. | SNS Group

“I think firstly, we want to qualify, of course” said Rodgers. “And if it's with this group of players, I'm confident that we can do that. Going forward, listen, it's clear we would have to improve the squad.

“I've had no injuries and I believe that the quality of our game and the intensity that we want to work at can hopefully be enough to see us through. But like I said, these games will always be tough games.”

Rodgers has also told his players to blank out the external noise over incomings - and also outgoings - and make sure they reach the Champions League for an unprecedented fourth time in a row. Daizen Maeda and Reo Hatate are among some of the current squad who have been linked with moves away from Celtic Park.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Rodgers ‘sets narrative to Celtic players’

“I mentioned this a few weeks ago to the players,” Rodgers continued. “I think it's important to just set the narrative for them because, like you say, there's so much noise, especially as it ramps up towards the end.

“And it can be, and I've been in enough changing rooms to know how stability can be lost in this moment because some players will be thinking, are they staying, are they going? But in the midst of that, you've got really important games.

“So, I've already mentioned this to players a number of weeks back, just about respecting and acknowledging that it is a difficult part of the season. However, the money will be in your bank every month and it'll be from Celtic. And whilst it is, you need to perform. So, you don't need to worry about anything else.

Daizen Maeda is set to be part of the frontline for Celtic against the Kazakhs. | SNS Group

“I respect and acknowledge that it can be tough. It's basically, are you going to be here or are you not? Celtic pay your wages and while they do, you focus on doing the very best you can for Celtic.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

“And then we start that process every day in training, doing the very best that we can, pushing each other, demanding, and then we'll take that into the games. And in fairness to the players, they've been brilliant with that. You see it in their attitude in the game, the energy in the games, they've been very, very good.

“So now we have to keep this going. And then, like I said, come the end of the window, that'll be the squad for the rest of the season.”

Celtic have been continually linked with a move for experienced former Leicester City and England striker Jamie Vardy, who Rodgers worked with previously. Vardy is currently a free agent and a report earlier this week suggested the 38-year-old is keen to move to Celtic.