'When Aberdeen called...': Dons confirm signing of striker once compared to Zlatan on long-term deal

Aberdeen have confirmed a key signing on a long-term contract.

Aberdeen have completed the signing of striker Marko Lazetić on a long-term deal from Italian giants AC Milan, the club has confirmed.

The 21-year-old moves to Pittodrie for an undisclosed fee, subject to international clearance and being granted a UK Visa, agreeing a four-year contract to become head coach Jimmy Thelin’s ninth signing of the transfer window following the arrivals of Alfie Dorrington, Adil Aouchiche, Kjartan Már Kjartansson, Kusini Yengi, Nicolas Milanovic, Nicholas Suman, Emmanuel Gyamfi and Kenan Bilalović.

Thelin has been keen to add more firepower to his squad after allowing Senegalese attacker Pape Habib Guèye to join Kasimpasa last week, though the deal for Lazetić had been thought to have stalled earlier in the month, with Aberdeen unable to reach an agreement on a fee for the player.

However, reports last week claimed the two clubs had finally reached a compromise for the player last week, who cost the San Siro outfit £3.5million when he joined from Red Star Belgrade three summers ago.

“It feels amazing to finally be here after a bit of a wait, but I am ready to get to work,” Lazetić told the club’s official website. “When Aberdeen called, I thought that is a place I want to call home. I saw the desire from the manager and staff here to make this happen, I loved the energy from everyone, so that’s why I wanted to be here as soon as possible.

“I think it’s a place where I can grow as a player and a person. It’s important as a player to be somewhere you feel you can work and excel. I think with Aberdeen they will help me to be a better player, and I hope I can help the club to be successful. I’ve seen footage of the fans, and I love their intensity. I look at football that way so I cannot wait to get to Pittodrie and hopefully score and celebrate with the fans.”

The Belgrade-born player started his career with his local side Red Star Belgrade, and spent time on loan with Grafičar Beograd as a teenager. After impressing scouts during his breakout season at Rajko Mitić Stadium in 21/22, the forward made a £3.5million move to AC Milan just five days after his 18th birthday.

Compared to Zlatan Ibrahimović by former Juventus midfielder Darko Kovacevic, the 59-cap Serbian international likened Lazetić’s height, agility, and technical skills to those of the legendary Swedish striker during his younger days. Making his debut against Inter Milan in the Coppa Italia just three months after his arrival in Serie A, he would go on to have loan spells with Rheindorf Altach, Fortuna Sittard, and TSC.

“We’ve been monitoring Marko for a while and are very pleased to have secured his signature,” said head coach Thelin. “He has a fantastic pedigree and, despite his young age, has played at a high level in different leagues across Europe. We will have to be realistic in our expectations with Marko, as it will take him a bit of time to get up to match sharpness and integrate into our way of working.