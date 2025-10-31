'As long as...': Celtic next manager contender makes candid admission over Parkhead links

The 45-year-old has been named as a potential contender for the Celtic manager’s job.

Club Brugge head coach Nicky Hayen says he is happy in his role at the Belgian giants, but has refused to close the door on a move to Celtic after being linked with the Parkhead vacancy earlier this week.

The 45-year-old has been named as a potential replacement for the outgoing Brendan Rodgers, who resigned from his position as manager in the aftermath of Celtic’s 3-1 defeat to league leaders Hearts on Monday, with a breakdown in his relationship with the board of directors sealing his decision to depart.

Former manager Martin O’Neill has been appointed as manager of the Scottish champions in the interim, with the club confirming he and his assistant Shaun Maloney would take charge of the first team in the short term, while they search for Rodgers’ permanent successor. The 73-year-old began his second reign as Parkhead boss with a thumping 4-0 victory over Falkirk in the Scottish Premiership on Wednesday, but has made it clear that his role will remain a temporary one.

Ipswich Town manager Kieran McKenna is the leading favourite for the Celtic manager’s job. | PA

Ipswich Town boss Kieran McKenna and former Celtic head coach Ange Postecoglou were immediately installed as the bookies’ favourite for the Celtic role, though Hayen has emerged as a contender for the job after his impressive work with Club Brugge both domestically and in Europe.

Quizzed on his links to Celtic, the 45-year-old refused to give much away, but was reluctant to completely rule out a switch to the Scottish Premiership. "Never say never in football,” said Hayen. “I've said before that I know I'm on lists, although I don't know which ones. As long as nothing is concrete, I don't need to know about it. I am very happy here at Club Brugge. I have signed a contract until 2028, and I want to work hard to win the national title. That remains my goal.”

In charge of the Belgian giants since March 2024, the former defender has enjoyed a meteoric rise in the last 18 months at the Jan Breydel Stadium, helping the side lift the Belgian Pro League, Belgian Cup, and Belgian Super Cup. He also led Blauw-Zwart to the last 16 of the Champions League for the second time in their history.

Involved in coaching since 2013, Hayen spent the bulk of his early managerial career in the lower echelons of the Belgian league system, taking in spells at ASV Geel, Berchem Sport, and Waasland-Beveren with varying degrees of success. Bizarrely, he bagged his first job in the United Kingdom shortly after his departure from Beveren, and was named manager of Welsh Premier League outfit Haverfordwest County in December 2021.

Winning six of his 15 games in charge, he was then appointed by Club Brugge as manager of their Under-23 team. One of the most highly-rated academy systems in Europe, he impressed in his role and was made caretaker manager of the senior team shortly after his arrival, following the club’s decision to sack former Celtic manager Ronny Delia.