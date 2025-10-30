Celtic next manager favourite breaks silence on Parkhead links as club 'affinities' addressed

39 y/o quizzed on Celtic vacancy and whether he supported club growing up

Celtic next manager contender Kieran McKenna has insisted that his focus remains on Ipswich Town as he addressed speculation linking him with the Parkhead vacancy.

The 39-year-old bookies favourite is understood to be high on the shortlist of candidates drawn up by Celtic to replace Brendan Rodgers, who resigned on Monday amid a breakdown in his relationship with the board of directors.

Celtic are searching for a permanent manager after appointing former boss Martin O’Neill on an interim basis, with the 73-year-old overseeing a 4-0 win over Falkirk on Wednesday.

McKenna guided Ipswich to back-to-back promotions and a first Premier League campaign at Portman Road for 22 years before suffering relegation back to the second tier last term.

His side are currently 12th in the Championship and preparing for a match at QPR on Saturday.

Ipswich Town manager Kieran McKenna is the current favourite for the Celtic vacancy. | PA

"It's not something I have given any thought to, or where any part of my concentration is," McKenna said when asked about the links to the Celtic job on Thursday.

"I have not had any of those conversations. My focus has been here. I'll work here as if I am going to be here forever, and I have done since the day I came here. When I arrived, I always knew it was going to be a long-term project. We are sill in the middle of that.

"I approach this job like I'll be Ipswich manager forever. I know that's not always going to be the case, but I'll always do my best as long as I am here..."

Quizzed on growing up as a Celtic supporter, the Northern Irishman added: "It is a really big football club. Growing up, we all have our affinities. I don't think everyone has to go around and announce the club they support, but of course it's a really big football club, but we are in a really busy stage of our own season."

McKenna, who was appointed Ipswich manager in 2021 having previously worked as a first-team coach at Manchester United, was also asked about his reported £5m release clause.