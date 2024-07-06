Here are all 27 signings made by Ange Postecoglou during his spell as Celtic manager - ranked in order from worst to best.placeholder image
Here are all 27 Celtic transfers made by Ange Postecoglou during his time as Parkhead manager ranked in order

By Graham Falk

Sports Writer

Published 6th Jul 2024, 08:00 GMT
Updated 30th Oct 2025, 17:43 GMT

Here are all 27 signings made by Ange Postecoglou during his spell as Celtic manager - ranked in order from worst to best.

Approximately four years and four months ago, Ange Postecoglou was named as the head coach of Celtic and tasked with restoring the Hoops place at the top of Scottish Premiership.

Appointed on 10 June 2021, the Australian boss entered the Celtic Park doors with the club in the midst of a crisis. Rangers had won the league in invincible fashion and a protracted move to install Eddie Howe as their new boss has fallen at the final hurdle. Big Ange - as he came to be known - was a supposed ‘second choice’. The rest, as they say, is history.

His success ultimately saw him poached by Tottenham Hotspur, where he went on to win the Europa League last trophy last summer before being sacked by the North London outfit the following week. A short stint at Nottingham Forest would follow, where he last just 39 days before being shown the door.

Linked to the vacant role at Celtic Park earlier in the week, following the resignation of Brendan Rodgers, there a plenty of supporters who would welcome his return, with many believing the bulk of his success in Glasgow came from his ability to spot talent and recruit them into a system which was very much his own.

But who were his best signings during his tenure at the club? With Kyogo Furuhashi, Matt O’Riley and Jota making huge improvements to Celtic during his time as head coach, it is hard to pick his best buy. However, here at The Scotsman, we tried our best to do so.

These are the 27 Celtic signing made during Postecoglou’s time at the club, ranked from worst to best.

A signing that made sense at the time, but simply hasn't worked out. Barely played, and left the club without acknowledgement. in August 2024. Still without a club.

1. James McCarthy

A signing that made sense at the time, but simply hasn't worked out. Barely played, and left the club without acknowledgement. in August 2024. Still without a club. | SNS Group Photo: Craig Williamson - SNS Group

Only featured once in a dead rubber Europa League win against Real Betis after arriving from Sheffield Wednesday on a four-year deal. Never played in the Scottish Premiership and moved to French outfit Amiens on a three-year deal last summer, where he played regularly. Signed for FC Dallas earlier this year, and is the highest transfer fee ever paid by the MLS outfit for a defender in their history.

2. Osaze Urhoghide

Only featured once in a dead rubber Europa League win against Real Betis after arriving from Sheffield Wednesday on a four-year deal. Never played in the Scottish Premiership and moved to French outfit Amiens on a three-year deal last summer, where he played regularly. Signed for FC Dallas earlier this year, and is the highest transfer fee ever paid by the MLS outfit for a defender in their history. | Catherine Ivill Photo: Catherine Ivill

Signed as back-up to Joe Hart after a solid season at Dundee United but fell behind Scott Bain earlier on in his Celtic career. Left having never having played a league game for the game in the summer of 2024 to sign for Rapid București, who were managed by Neil Lennon at the time. Signed an 18-month loan with Genoa in January, where he remains, but rarely features.

3. Ben Siegrist

Signed as back-up to Joe Hart after a solid season at Dundee United but fell behind Scott Bain earlier on in his Celtic career. Left having never having played a league game for the game in the summer of 2024 to sign for Rapid București, who were managed by Neil Lennon at the time. Signed an 18-month loan with Genoa in January, where he remains, but rarely features. | Getty Images Photo: Getty Images

Signed from Sheffield Wednesday after an impressive spell in the EFL Championship. A £300,000 signing, he was allowed to leave on a free transfer in the summer of 2024, joining Fleetwood Town. His impressive performances for the Cods won him a move to Northampton Town just month after his arrival, but he would suffer an ACL injury just two months in his Cobblers career. Still currently out with injury.

4. Liam Shaw

Signed from Sheffield Wednesday after an impressive spell in the EFL Championship. A £300,000 signing, he was allowed to leave on a free transfer in the summer of 2024, joining Fleetwood Town. His impressive performances for the Cods won him a move to Northampton Town just month after his arrival, but he would suffer an ACL injury just two months in his Cobblers career. Still currently out with injury. | AFP via Getty Images Photo: Getty Images

