Approximately four years and four months ago, Ange Postecoglou was named as the head coach of Celtic and tasked with restoring the Hoops place at the top of Scottish Premiership.
Appointed on 10 June 2021, the Australian boss entered the Celtic Park doors with the club in the midst of a crisis. Rangers had won the league in invincible fashion and a protracted move to install Eddie Howe as their new boss has fallen at the final hurdle. Big Ange - as he came to be known - was a supposed ‘second choice’. The rest, as they say, is history.
His success ultimately saw him poached by Tottenham Hotspur, where he went on to win the Europa League last trophy last summer before being sacked by the North London outfit the following week. A short stint at Nottingham Forest would follow, where he last just 39 days before being shown the door.
Linked to the vacant role at Celtic Park earlier in the week, following the resignation of Brendan Rodgers, there a plenty of supporters who would welcome his return, with many believing the bulk of his success in Glasgow came from his ability to spot talent and recruit them into a system which was very much his own.
But who were his best signings during his tenure at the club? With Kyogo Furuhashi, Matt O’Riley and Jota making huge improvements to Celtic during his time as head coach, it is hard to pick his best buy. However, here at The Scotsman, we tried our best to do so.
These are the 27 Celtic signing made during Postecoglou’s time at the club, ranked from worst to best.
