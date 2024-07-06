Approximately four years and four months ago, Ange Postecoglou was named as the head coach of Celtic and tasked with restoring the Hoops place at the top of Scottish Premiership.

Appointed on 10 June 2021, the Australian boss entered the Celtic Park doors with the club in the midst of a crisis. Rangers had won the league in invincible fashion and a protracted move to install Eddie Howe as their new boss has fallen at the final hurdle. Big Ange - as he came to be known - was a supposed ‘second choice’. The rest, as they say, is history.

His success ultimately saw him poached by Tottenham Hotspur, where he went on to win the Europa League last trophy last summer before being sacked by the North London outfit the following week. A short stint at Nottingham Forest would follow, where he last just 39 days before being shown the door.

Linked to the vacant role at Celtic Park earlier in the week, following the resignation of Brendan Rodgers, there a plenty of supporters who would welcome his return, with many believing the bulk of his success in Glasgow came from his ability to spot talent and recruit them into a system which was very much his own.

But who were his best signings during his tenure at the club? With Kyogo Furuhashi, Matt O’Riley and Jota making huge improvements to Celtic during his time as head coach, it is hard to pick his best buy. However, here at The Scotsman, we tried our best to do so.

These are the 27 Celtic signing made during Postecoglou’s time at the club, ranked from worst to best.

1 . James McCarthy A signing that made sense at the time, but simply hasn't worked out. Barely played, and left the club without acknowledgement. in August 2024. Still without a club.

2 . Osaze Urhoghide Only featured once in a dead rubber Europa League win against Real Betis after arriving from Sheffield Wednesday on a four-year deal. Never played in the Scottish Premiership and moved to French outfit Amiens on a three-year deal last summer, where he played regularly. Signed for FC Dallas earlier this year, and is the highest transfer fee ever paid by the MLS outfit for a defender in their history.

3 . Ben Siegrist Signed as back-up to Joe Hart after a solid season at Dundee United but fell behind Scott Bain earlier on in his Celtic career. Left having never having played a league game for the game in the summer of 2024 to sign for Rapid București, who were managed by Neil Lennon at the time. Signed an 18-month loan with Genoa in January, where he remains, but rarely features.