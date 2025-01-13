Here are the latest Scottish transfer headlines on Monday morning - including the latest news from Rangers, Celtic, Hearts and the rest of the Scottish Premiership.

SPFL club ‘set’ to sign Liverpool man

Kilmarnock manager Derek McInnes is set to confirm his first signing of the January window after reports revealed Liverpool full-back Calvin Ramsay was close to completing a loan move to Rugby Park. As per the Daily Record, the Scotland under-21 international is expected to put pen to paper on a loan move until the end of the season with Killie as he looks to get regular game time in the second-half of the campaign. The ex-Aberdeen defender had spent the first half of the campaign on loan to Wigan Athletic, but saw them deal come to an end earlier in the month after he failed to break into the Latics’ starting XI.

The Liverpool was said to have interest from other clubs in across EFL League One and Two, alongside teams in the Scottish Premiership, though it appears Kilmarnock have won the race for his signature, with the defender desperate to kick start his career after struggling to make an impact on Merseyside.

New club join £30m Doak chase

Another English Premier League club have joined the race for in demand Scotland wonderkid Ben Doak according to weekend reports - though Crystal Palace look set to walk away from a January deal for the Liverpool winger after baulking at his £30million asking price. The 19-year-old Liverpool forward has impressed on loan at EFL Championship promotion chasers Middlesbrough in the first half of the season, providing eight goal contributions, and has already subject of two £16million bids from the Eagles and Ipswich Town.

Liverpool are believed to want a fee of closer to £30million to sanction any move this month, with reports claiming the Anfield giants are happy to reassess his future in the summer after being impressed with his rapid progress at the Riverside Stadium. However, with Palace and Ipswich considering their next move, Bournemouth have now thrown their hat in the ring for the Scottish teenager, as per a report from journalist Alan Nixon. It is thought the Cherries are prepared to wait until the summer to seal a deal for the teen, but are keeping tabs on his situation this month.

Scotland winger Ben Doak, currently on loan at Middlesbrough from Liverpool, is attracted interest in the January transfer window. (Photo by Alan Harvey / SNS Group) | SNS Group

Hearts Shankland transfer update

Head coach Neil Critchley has offered fans an update on transfers this month, as he conceded he will ‘be sorry’ to see one particular player leave this month. The Tynecastle boss has been very active in the window so far, adding both Elton Kabangu and Jamie McCart to his squad, though some players look set to depart in the coming days. One of those is Australian international Kye Rowles, who is still expected to complete a £600,000 move to DC United in the coming days, despite featuring on the bench in Hearts’ 0-0 draw with Aberdeen at the weekend. “It is getting closer,” admitted Critchley when asked about Rowles impending departure. “It’s not quite finalised yet. Something could possibly happen in the next 48 hours. But we’re not there yet and Kye is still our player. He’s been a fantastic player for us and we’ll be sorry to see him go.”

Jambos captain Lawrence Shankland was once again missing from the starting XI owing to a calf injury, but was once again linked with an exit over the weekend, with speculation saying the club had received an offer from an unnamed Turkish side, and Critchley offered fans the latest transfer update on his skipper. “No, nothing,” he said. “That surprises me. Obviously January, gossip, transfer rumours. But no, we’ve not had anything for Lawrence Shankland.”

Lawrence Shankland was linked with a departure at the weekend. | SNS Group

£3.5m Celtic flop ‘wanted’

Celtic are set to allow another of their fringe players to depart the club this week, with centre-back Maik Nawrocki strongly linked to a transfer to the EFL Championship. Head coach Brendan Rodgers has already allowed defender Stephen Welsh and Alexandro Bernabei depart to join KV Mechelen and Internacional respectively, while out-of-favour winger Luis Palma is edging closer to completing a move to Rayo Vallecano on loan with an option to buy - and now £3.5million Polish flop Nawrocki could be set to join them in making a Celtic Park exit.

According to reports, new Oxford United head coach Gary Rowett has identified the central-defender as a potential option as the U’s battle to fight off relegation from the EFL Championship. The 23-year-old has appeared just once for the champions this season, with the defender behind Cameron Carter-Vickers, Auston Trusty and Liam Scales in the pecking order. While no move is imminent, it is understood that Oxford are interested in exploring a loan until the end of the campaign. Staying with the champions, Sky Sports report that another Celtic player could be set to exit this month was confirmed by Rodgers at the weekend, after he confirmed Odin Thiago Holm is close to a move to MLS outfit LAFC on loan.

Maik Nawrocki down the pecking order at Celtic. | SNS Group

Rangers face eight-club transfer battle

Rangers boss Philippe Clement will need to fight off another seven clubs if he is to succeed in bringing Burnley defender Hjalmar Ekdal to Ibrox this month. The Belgian boss is desperate to add to his defence in January after losing John Souttar, Leon Balogun, Dujon Sterling, James Tavernier and Neraysho Kasanwirjo to injury, with the Gers already linked with moves for Jamaican international Richard King and experienced Manchester United defender Jonny Evans is recent weeks. However, Clement has now been touted with having an interest in the Swedish centre-back, who moved to Turf Moor for just over £2m in the 2022/23 season.

Hampered by hamstring and knee injuries during his time in Lancashire, Ekdal is thought to be considering his options this month and Rangers are one of eight clubs believed to be showing an interest in the player, with Middlesbrough, Stoke City, Queens Park Rangers, Bresica, Empoli, Gronigen, and Sampdoria all contemplating a move. Reports say clubs have already made an approach to Burnley for the player in regards to his potential availability, with the EFL Championship promotion chasers said to be willing to sanction a loan move.

Philippe Clement is hoping to add to his defence this month. | Getty Images

Ex-Celtic hero ‘in discussions’ over transfer

Former Celtic ace Jota is edging closer to a third transfer in 18 months after reports in France claimed his current club Rennes were in ‘very active’ discussions over his departure this month. The Portuguese winger was a firm fan favourite in Glasgow before departing to sign for Saudi Pro League outfit Al-Ittihad two summers ago for a fee of around £25million. After struggling in Saudi Arabia though, the 25-year-old forward had been linked with a return to Celtic Park in pre-season following a frustrating 18-months. Jota eventually completed a move to Rennes in the summer, but he has found the move to France just as frustrating.

The pacey forward saw his fitness level criticised by new head coach Jorge Sampaoli recently, and was left out of the squad that lost 2-1 at home to Marseille at the weekend. Now, as per reports from Quest France, Jota is in discussions to depart the club as Rennes look to offload him this month. The report states the forward will join a foreign club, though they have not confirmed the player’s next potential destination.