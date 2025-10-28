Brendan Rodgers’ second stint as Celtic head coach is over after the Northern Irish manager tendered his resignation to the Scottish champions on Monday afternoon.
His second spell in charge of the club, Rodgers departs Celtic for a second time, having won a total of 11 trophies during his time in Glasgow, with popular former manager Martin O’Neill placed in interim charge of the club, though the 73-year-old has been clear that he does not want the role on a permanent basis.
Despite the sour ending, the 52-year-old’s two stints in charge of the club have brought endless amounts of success. His first summer transfer window saw him recruit the likes of Scott Sinclair, Moussa Dembele and, perhaps less memorably, Dorus de Vries. During his time at Parkhead, fan favourites such as Patrick Roberts and Odsonne Edouard were also big successes under the head coach - but which signing offered Celtic the most, and who was his biggest flop?
Here we rank all 59 Celtic players signed by Rodgers from worst to best and ask - where are they now?
