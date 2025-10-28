Brendan Rodgers’ second stint as Celtic head coach is over after the Northern Irish manager tendered his resignation to the Scottish champions on Monday afternoon.

His second spell in charge of the club, Rodgers departs Celtic for a second time, having won a total of 11 trophies during his time in Glasgow, with popular former manager Martin O’Neill placed in interim charge of the club, though the 73-year-old has been clear that he does not want the role on a permanent basis.

Despite the sour ending, the 52-year-old’s two stints in charge of the club have brought endless amounts of success. His first summer transfer window saw him recruit the likes of Scott Sinclair, Moussa Dembele and, perhaps less memorably, Dorus de Vries. During his time at Parkhead, fan favourites such as Patrick Roberts and Odsonne Edouard were also big successes under the head coach - but which signing offered Celtic the most, and who was his biggest flop?

Here we rank all 59 Celtic players signed by Rodgers from worst to best and ask - where are they now?

Marvin Compper The experienced centre-back signed for the club in January 2018 after Celtic agreed a fee of around £1million in order to sign him from RB Leipzig. He failed to make a single league appearance in his one and a half years at the club. Has since gone on to have a career in coaching, working as an assistant with MSV Duisburg, Lokomotiv Moscow, and - currently - St. Gallen.

Kundai Benyu Signed a four-year contract with Celtic in 2017, but played just once for the club in 4-0 win over Linfield. Moved into semi-professional football prior to a move to Iceland with Vestri. Still just 27, he plays for Zimbabwean outfit CAPS United.

Manny Perez Signed in January 2019 after impressing in the American college system, but left the club after two seasons without playing a game. Now plays in the USL with Louisville City following a short stint with AC Horsens in Denmark.