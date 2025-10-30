Celtic and Rangers will clash for the second time this season as the battle for a place in the Premier Sports Cup final at Hampden Park this Sunday (kick-off: 2pm).

For the first time in history, both Glasgow sides have changed managers in mid-season. Celtic will be led out by Martin O’Neill after their former title-winning boss was installed as interim manager on Monday evening following the shock resignation of Brendan Rodgers. Beginning his reign with a 4-0 victory over Falkirk in midweek, the 73-year-old will hope he can mastermind a memorable victory as the club searches for a permanent successor.

In the opposite dugout, Rangers head coach Danny Rohl will be aiming for a morale-boosting victory of his own, having led Rangers to back-to-back wins for the first time this season against Kilmarnock and Hibs. Unbeaten in their last four games against Celtic, the German boss has several decisions to make over his starting XI after leaving several key players out of his team in the midweek win over Hibs.

Ahead of the game at Hampden Park, The Scotsman has all the early team news:

Thelo Aasgaard - Rangers - RETURN TO STARTING XI? Started on the substitutes bench in the midweek over Hibs, but will come back into contention for a starting spot for the Premier Sports Cup semi against Celtic.

Alistair Johnston - Celtic - OUT Suffered a reoccurrence of his hamstring injury in last week's win over Sturm Graz and will be out for the foreseeable future.

Daizen Maeda - Celtic - AVAILABLE Made his return from a hamstring injury in the win over Falkirk, and will be in contention to start against Rangers at the weekend.

Kieran Tierney - Celtic - AVAILABLE Missed the midweek win over Falkirk with a minor niggle, but should be fine for the semi-final clash with Rangers at Hampden.