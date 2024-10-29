Inside the new VIP lounge at Scotland's busiest concert venue
An exclusive VIP lounge has opened inside Scotland’s busiest concert venue.
The new Sky VIP lounge inside Glasgow’s OVO Hydro will be available to customers who already have tickets to shows at the arena. With exclusive benefits such as a dedicated entrance, customer check-in and a private area with food and drink away from the crowds, fans will have everything they need to relax ahead of a show.
Ross Easton, head of commercial at the venue, said: "We're delighted to introduce the Sky VIP Lounge to the OVO Hydro. Sky’s creation of a unique, cutting-edge space within our venue, highlights our shared values of innovation and excellence.
“This addition not only reinforces our ongoing investment in world-class facilities but also promises an unparalleled experience for our guests, further cementing the OVO Hydro’s status as a leading destination for entertainment."
Whether you’re heading to see Sam Fender in December or you’re waiting to see Kylie Minogue’s huge shows in 2025, here’s what you need to know about the Sky Lounge at the Hydro.
How to access Sky VIP lounge at the OVO Hydro
Customers who are registered for Sky VIP will be able to enjoy access to the exclusive lounge at the Glasgow venue through their MySky app.
Available to Sky customers who already have tickets for a show at the OVO Hydro will be able to sign up for lounge passes on a first come first served basis.
What do you have access to in the Glasgow Sky VIP lounge?
As anyone who has attended a busy event at the OVO Hydro can attest to, you can encounter busy queues both in and outside the venue.
With the Sky VIP Lounge, customers will have access to a dedicated entrance and customer check in.
In addition, Sky customers can also relax in a private area with food and drink away from the crowds ahead of a show beginning.
And you don’t need to worry about missing out on anything before the show as there will be merchandise available in the lounge as well.
Comments
