If you’re keen to get your hands on tickets for Sam Fender’s upcoming tour dates, here’s what you need to know.

Sign up to our daily newsletter – Regular news stories and round-ups from around Scotland direct to your inbox Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to The Scotsman, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Due to huge pre-sale demand Sam Fender has added an additional Glasgow date to his upcoming People Watching tour.

After teasing fans with a countdown and billboards around the UK, Sam Fender announced the huge arena tour last week.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Ahead of revealing details for his upcoming third album, the North Shields singer-songwriter confirmed that he would be touring the UK and Ireland in December.

Fender has since announced extra shows in Manchester, London and Glasgow due to pre-sale ticket demand, with £1 of every UK ticket sold going toward the Music Venue Trust which supports grassroots venues.

Fans can now also pre-order the album, which looks set to come out on February 21, 2025. It will be his first record since the release of his Mercury Prize-nominated album Seventeen Going Under in 2021.

With the first of his two countdowns now over here’s everything you need to know about Sam Fender’s Glasgow show - including how to get tickets, pre-sale options and how much they will cost.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Sam Fender UK and Ireland tour dates

Glasgow will be the penultimate city on the UK and Ireland leg of Fender’s tour, with two shows on December 16 and 17 at the OVO Hydro.

Unlike his other shows, those looking to grab tickets for Newcastle need to enter a ballot for a chance at attending.

Here is the full list of Sam Fender’s UK and Ireland 2024 tour dates:

2 December – Dublin, 3Arena

4 December – Leeds, First Direct Arena

6 & 7 December – Manchester, Co-op Live

10 & 12 December – London, O2 Arena

13 December – Birmingham, Utilita Arena

16 & 17 December – Glasgow, OVO Hydro

20 December – Newcastle, Utiltia Arena

When do tickets go on sale?

To purchase Sam Fender tickets for Glasgow, general sale will begin at 10am on Friday, October 25.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

They will be available from sites including Ticketmaster. For the best chance at securing tickets, fans should make sure that they have registered for a Ticketmaster account in advance and are logged in, waiting ahead of the sale beginning. Making sure you are somewhere with a stable internet connection is also key to avoiding disappointment.

Glasgow's OVO Hydro. | AFP via Getty Images

Sam Fender pre-sale

If you’re less interested in trying your luck in general sale, there are several pre-sale options available for Sam Fender’s 2024 tour.

One thing to note, however, is that if you’re trying for Newcastle tickets, none of these options will be available to you - that’s instead all down to the ballot.

The earliest pre-sale which is available for the majority of his tour dates, is the artist pre-sale which kicks off at 10am on Tuesday, October 22. Fans can receive early ticket access by pre-ordering his album or signing up for emails via Sam Fender’s website before 2pm on Monday, October 21.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

There is also the Spotify pre-sale, which is available for many of Sam Fender’s upcoming tour dates. Top fans who listen to the artist via the streaming platform will receive an email with an exclusive code to purchase pre-sale tickets from 10am on Thursday, October 24.

For his Glasgow and London tour dates, there is also the O2 Priority pre-sale which will begin at 10am on Wednesday, October 23. O2 or Virgin Media customers can access pre-sale Sam Fender tickets by downloading the O2 Priority app.

Sam Fender during a performance at TRNSMT Festival in Glasgow in 2022. | Getty Images

Sam Fender pre-sale Glasgow

If you’re hoping to attend his Glasgow OVO Hydro shows, there are several additional Sam Fender pre-sale options available to you.

If you’re an OVO customer, you can register for the OVO Live rewards program using your membership number to access Sam Fender pre-sale tickets from 10am on Tuesday, October 22.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

In addition, Scottish fans can get pre-sale tickets for his Glasgow show by signing up for an account with Gigs in Scotland. This pre-sale will kick off at 10am on Thursday, October 24.

How much are Sam Fender tickets?

Want to adjust your budget before the sales begin? Well, we can’t cover every venue but here’s what we know about Sam Fender ticket prices so far.

For his Glasgow shows at the OVO Hydro, fans can expect to pay anywhere from £54 to £88.05, with fees.

Prices for his Dublin show will start at €56.85, while those for his Birmingham show will range from £55.30 to £77.90. While Sam Fender ticket prices will vary from venue to venue, those currently available help give fans an idea at how much they will cost.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Wunderhorse live. | Wunderhorse live

Wunderhorse to support Sam Fender on tour

Also returning to Glasgow alongside Sam Fender is English band, Wunderhorse.