Concerts in Scotland 2025: From Oasis to Lana del Rey, here are the biggest gigs coming to Scotland in 2025

Lauren Jack
By Lauren Jack

Search and Trends Writer

Published 4th Oct 2024, 14:55 GMT
Updated 25th Nov 2024, 16:52 GMT

From Glasgow’s OVO Hydro to Edinburgh’s Murrayfield Stadium, 2025 is shaping up to be a big year for concerts in Scotland.

With Oasis reuniting and playing three huge shows in Edinburgh and acts from the Scissor Sisters to Billy Joel all announcing Scottish tour dates, there are plenty of concerts taking place in Scotland next year.

No matter what type of music you like, there’s sure to be at least one band or artist coming to Scotland in 2025 that piques your interest.

Acts from Kylie Minogue to Tyler, the Creator are set to play multiple shows at Glasgow’s OVO Hydro, with more such as Lana del Rey and Robbie Williams announcing stadium shows at Hampden Stadium and Murrayfield, respectively.

With new shows being announced each week - and Christmas coming up - here are all of the biggest concerts coming to Scotland in 2025.

Welsh band Bullet For My Valentine and American group Trivium have teamed up for a huge double show in Scotland next year. As part of their Poisoned Ascendancy tour, the groups will perform at Glasgow’s OVO Hydro on Tuesday, January 28 2025.

1. Bullet For My Valentine & Trivium

Welsh band Bullet For My Valentine and American group Trivium have teamed up for a huge double show in Scotland next year. As part of their Poisoned Ascendancy tour, the groups will perform at Glasgow's OVO Hydro on Tuesday, January 28 2025.

Since forming in 1977, American rock band Toto have had a number of hit songs from Hold The Line to Africa. Alongside special guest Christopher Cross, Toto are set to play the OVO Hydro in Glasgow on Saturday, February 1 2025.

2. Toto

Since forming in 1977, American rock band Toto have had a number of hit songs from Hold The Line to Africa. Alongside special guest Christopher Cross, Toto are set to play the OVO Hydro in Glasgow on Saturday, February 1 2025. | Getty Images

As part of his UK Commitment Tour in 2025, Craig David will play the SEC Armadillo in Glasgow on Tuesday, February 4. With support from Lemar, the noughties icon will perform this such as 7 Days.

3. Craig David

As part of his UK Commitment Tour in 2025, Craig David will play the SEC Armadillo in Glasgow on Tuesday, February 4. With support from Lemar, the noughties icon will perform this such as 7 Days. | Getty Images

Pictured here during their 2008 T in the Park set, Bowling for Soup will celebrate 20 years of their album A Hangover You Don’t Deserve at the O2 Academy Edinburgh on Thursday, February 6, 2025. They will be supported by Teenage Dirtbag creators Wheatus as well as Magnolia Park.

4. Bowling for Soup

Pictured here during their 2008 T in the Park set, Bowling for Soup will celebrate 20 years of their album A Hangover You Don’t Deserve at the O2 Academy Edinburgh on Thursday, February 6, 2025. They will be supported by Teenage Dirtbag creators Wheatus as well as Magnolia Park. | AFP via Getty Images

