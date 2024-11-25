With Oasis reuniting and playing three huge shows in Edinburgh and acts from the Scissor Sisters to Billy Joel all announcing Scottish tour dates, there are plenty of concerts taking place in Scotland next year.

No matter what type of music you like, there’s sure to be at least one band or artist coming to Scotland in 2025 that piques your interest.

Acts from Kylie Minogue to Tyler, the Creator are set to play multiple shows at Glasgow’s OVO Hydro, with more such as Lana del Rey and Robbie Williams announcing stadium shows at Hampden Stadium and Murrayfield, respectively.

With new shows being announced each week - and Christmas coming up - here are all of the biggest concerts coming to Scotland in 2025.

1 . Bullet For My Valentine & Trivium Welsh band Bullet For My Valentine and American group Trivium have teamed up for a huge double show in Scotland next year. As part of their Poisoned Ascendancy tour, the groups will perform at Glasgow's OVO Hydro on Tuesday, January 28 2025.

2 . Toto Since forming in 1977, American rock band Toto have had a number of hit songs from Hold The Line to Africa. Alongside special guest Christopher Cross, Toto are set to play the OVO Hydro in Glasgow on Saturday, February 1 2025.

3 . Craig David As part of his UK Commitment Tour in 2025, Craig David will play the SEC Armadillo in Glasgow on Tuesday, February 4. With support from Lemar, the noughties icon will perform this such as 7 Days.