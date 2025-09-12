Lewis Capaldi has sold out two nights at the OVO Hydro this weekend. | Rory Barnes

Here is everything you need to know ahead of Lewis Capaldi’s two massive shows at the OVO Hydro.

Lewis Capaldi will perform for two sold out crowds at the OVO Hydro in Glasgow this weekend.

Following dates in Sheffield and Aberdeen, it will be the first time the fan-favourite Scottish singer-songwriter has played the venue since 2023.

If you’re planning on seeing Lewis Capaldi live in Glasgow this Saturday or Sunday, here is everything you need to know - including his support act, timings, setlist and more.

Lewis Capaldi Glasgow dates

Lewis Capaldi will play two sold out shows at the OVO Hydro on Saturday, September 13 and Sunday, September 14.

Who is supporting Lewis Capaldi in Glasgow?

During his two nights at the Hydro, Lewis Capaldi will be joined by Skye Newman and Aaron Rowe.

Skye Newman is an English singer-songwriter whose recent singles Hairdresser and Family Matters entered the UK charts.

Meanwhile, Irish musician Aaron Rowe will also provide support for Lewis Capaldi in Glasgow. It follows the release of his debut EP Exodus on Friday.

Lewis Capaldi set times: When will the gig start?

While all timings are approximate, based on previous shows it appears as though Lewis Capaldi will take to the stage at around 8.45pm.

Here are the Glasgow stage times for Lewis Capaldi:

Doors Open : 6.30pm

: 6.30pm Aaron Rowe : 7pm

: 7pm Skye Newman : 7.45pm

: 7.45pm Lewis Capaldi : 8.30-9pm

: 8.30-9pm Curfew: 11pm

All gig times are subject to change.

Are there still Lewis Capaldi Glasgow tickets?

Unfortunately, if you are hoping to get your hands on last minute Lewis Capaldi tickets for Glasgow you are likely to be out of luck.

There are very, very few remaining on Ticketmaster but it’s worth checking in on in case any resale tickets come up.

Lewis Capaldi performing at Glasgow’s HMV. | Contributed

However, if you are desperate to go there are resale sites such as Viagogo, StubHub or Twickets where you may be able to find tickets - though they are often being sold for well over the asking price and carry the risk of being fake.

If you were thinking of using any of the above sites, it’s worth considering Twickets which is an “ethical” resale site. While not entirely without risk, it only allows fans to sell their tickets for the same amount they paid or lower. There is also PayPal's Buyer Protection in case of foul play.

When will the Box Office open?

If you are having any ticket issues - or you’re really keen to chance your luck - the Box Office will open at 3pm on Saturday and Sunday. It will shut 15 minutes after Lewis Capaldi takes to the stage, and is located in the SEC Centre

Lewis Capaldi Glasgow setlist: What is he likely to play?

Lewis Capaldi seems to be playing a largely similar setlist across all of his tour dates - which does include some new and unreleased tracks.

Here’s what you can expect to hear at the OVO Hydro:

Survive Grace Heavenly Kind Of State Of Mind Forever Wish You The Best Love The Hell Out Of You Almost Bruises Pointless Something In The Heavens Leave Me Slowly Forget Me The Pretender The Day That I Die Before You Go How I’m Feeling Now Hold Me While You Wait Someone You Loved

Are there any age restrictions?

Only those 14 or older will be permitted to stand for Lewis Capaldi’s Glasgow shows. There will be ID checks in place, and anyone aged 16 or under must be accompanied by someone older than 18.

If you’re taking your wee one along with you to sit, they must be older than 8.

Lewis Capaldi at the OVO Hydro in Glasgow in 2023. | Lewis Anderson

What items are banned from Lewis Capaldi’s Glasgow shows?

For those heading along to the Hydro, only small bags - such as handbags or tote bags - will be allowed inside. Nothing larger than a sheet of A3 will be permitted.

If you do have any larger items the SEC Centre Cloakroom will be in operation, but items will be searched beforehand.

Searches will be in place, so here are all of the banned items:

Bags larger than A3/30cm x 42cm and above or backpacks

Signs larger than A3

Glass, cans, aluminium bottles or thermoses

Large professional cameras, video cameras or recording devices

Selfie sticks

No outside food or drink will be allowed unless for medical reasons, but there will be free water available inside the venue. As well as booths serving refreshments.