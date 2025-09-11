placeholder image
Here are 21 pictures of excited Lewis Capaldi fans arriving for his final night in Aberdeen

Lauren Jack
Lauren Jack

Published 11th Sep 2025

Lewis Capaldi played two sold out shows at Aberdeen’s P&J Live arena.

Fans turned out in force for Lewis Capaldi’s final sold out night in Aberdeen this evening.

After a huge night on Wednesday, the Scottish singer-songwriter returned to the P&J Live stage one last time before he heads to Glasgow, where he will play two nights at the OVO Hydro.

Part of his sold-out UK and Ireland tour, the run of dates follow his triumphant return to the spotlight at Glastonbury after two years away from the industry.

With 15,000 people heading along to see Lewis Capaldi in Aberdeen, here are 21 pictures of fans lucky enough to get tickets.

1. This young Lewis Capaldi fan was ready to head inside for her first ever concert

2. Two fans wearing their Lewis Capaldi glasses ahead of night two in Aberdeen

3. Fans arrived prepared for Lewis Capaldi's second Aberdeen show

4. These Aberdeen Lewis Capaldi fans dressed to impress

