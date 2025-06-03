Warner Bros trucks appear in Scottish park amid speculation over Harry Potter filming

Sign up to our Arts and Culture newsletter, get the latest news and reviews from our specialist arts writers Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to The Scotsman, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Warner Bros trucks have been spotted in an Edinburgh park, sparking speculation that filming for the new Harry Potter series could be beginning in Scotland.

The trucks bearing the film company’s logo, alongside other film equipment, were seen in Holyrood Park in Edinburgh.

Trucks bearing the Warner Bros logo have appeared in an Edinburgh park. | Lisa Ferguson

A number of streets in the city’s Old Town are also set to be closed off in the coming weeks for non-specified filming to take place, while it is understood some city tourist attractions may also be used for a major film project in June.

Work was underway today to clean a set of steps leading to Victoria Street, which is one of the roads earmarked for closure later in June.

Other film equipment was seen in the car park at Holyrood Park. | Lisa Ferguson

While it is not known what is being filmed by Warner Brothers, the company owns the Harry Potter franchise, which is set to start work on a new series based on the books by Edinburgh author JK Rowling.

Casting was last week announced for the three main characters in the series: Harry, Ron and Hermione, with a young Scottish actor set to play Harry Potter.

The car park is being used to store film equipment. | Lisa Ferguson

Dominic McLaughlin has been named as playing Harry Potter in the new television series. He trained in acting and musical theatre school the Performance Academy Scotland and has been on stage in Edinburgh - appearing opposite stars Ralph Fiennes and Luther actress Indira Varma in Macbeth at the Royal Highland Centre.

Meanwhile, he is also to appear in Sky comedy Grow alongside new Hagrid Nick Frost and Golda Rosheuvel.

He will be joined by Arabella Stanton and Alastair Stout as Hermione and Ron.

