Warner Bros trucks appear in Scottish park amid speculation over Harry Potter filming
Warner Bros trucks have been spotted in an Edinburgh park, sparking speculation that filming for the new Harry Potter series could be beginning in Scotland.
The trucks bearing the film company’s logo, alongside other film equipment, were seen in Holyrood Park in Edinburgh.
A number of streets in the city’s Old Town are also set to be closed off in the coming weeks for non-specified filming to take place, while it is understood some city tourist attractions may also be used for a major film project in June.
Work was underway today to clean a set of steps leading to Victoria Street, which is one of the roads earmarked for closure later in June.
While it is not known what is being filmed by Warner Brothers, the company owns the Harry Potter franchise, which is set to start work on a new series based on the books by Edinburgh author JK Rowling.
Casting was last week announced for the three main characters in the series: Harry, Ron and Hermione, with a young Scottish actor set to play Harry Potter.
Dominic McLaughlin has been named as playing Harry Potter in the new television series. He trained in acting and musical theatre school the Performance Academy Scotland and has been on stage in Edinburgh - appearing opposite stars Ralph Fiennes and Luther actress Indira Varma in Macbeth at the Royal Highland Centre.
Meanwhile, he is also to appear in Sky comedy Grow alongside new Hagrid Nick Frost and Golda Rosheuvel.
He will be joined by Arabella Stanton and Alastair Stout as Hermione and Ron.
The three join a number of big names already cast, including John Lithgow as Hogwarts headmaster Albus Dumbledore, Janet McTeer as Minerva McGonagall, Paapa Essiedu as Severus Snape and Nick Frost as groundskeeper Rubeus Hagrid.
Comments
Want to join the conversation? Please or to comment on this article.