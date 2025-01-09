Awards season in now well underway, with The Brutalist and Emilia Perez the big winners at the Golden Globes earlier this month.
Most of the films that will be celebrated came out last year - with a few notable exceptions like the aforementioned The Brutalist and A Complete Unknown still to reach British screens.
But the cinema schedule is packed solid with plenty of other films in the coming months - all vying to be this year’s big blockbuster.
Here are 11 we’re particularly looking forward to.
1. Guillermo del Toro's Frankenstein
Scots are likely to see some familiar locations in Oscar-winning director Guillermo del Toro's new adaptation of classic horror Frankenstein. The filmmaker was seen out-and-about scouting locations in Scotland, with filming following last year in Edinburgh, Glasgow, Dunecht House in Aberdeenshire and Hospitalfield House in Arbroath. Toro even revealed he had experienced a ghost in his Edinburgh hotel room. Jacob Elordi, Mia Goth, Oscar Isaac and Christoph Waltz are amongst the all-star cast. There is no official release date yet. Just remember, Frankenstein is the man, not the monster... | Contributed
2. Wake Up Dead Man: a Knives Out Mystery
Will director Rian Johnson manage to deliver three perfect whodunnits in a row. Following the orginal 'Knives Out' and sequel 'Glass Onion: A Knives Out Mystery', comes the third in the series starring Daniel Craig as detective Benoit Blanc. This time Josh Brolin, Josh O’Connor, Andrew Scott, Mila Kunis and Kerry Washington are joining in the murderous fun. | Contributed
3. The Brutalist
It's already dominated at the Golden Globes and is favourite to take home the Oscars for Best Film, Best Director and Best Lead Actor. UK audiences will finally get to see what all the fuss is about on January 24. Adrien Brody stars as a European migrant who moves to America in the aftermath of the Holocust to make a name for himself as a visionary architect. Be warned, it's so long it comes with an intermission. | Contributed
4. Captain America: Brave New World
Quality control in the MCU has been decidedly shaky recently - did anybody really enjoy 'The Marvels'? Here's hoping Captain America can save the day, with Antony Mackie taking over the shield from Chris Evans. If you're not convinced, the fact that Harrison Ford is playing a red-coloured Hulk should be enough to get you buying a ticket. | Contributed