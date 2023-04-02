All Sections
Samuel L. Jackson pictured making surprise appearance at Scottish Bongo's Bingo party at Glasgow's SWG3

Hollywood legend and Marvel acting superstar left Scottish partygoers gobsmacked after he was pictured at a bingo rave event last night.

Joshua King
By Joshua King
Published 2nd Apr 2023, 13:56 BST
Updated 2nd Apr 2023, 14:13 BST
The 74-year old Pulp Fiction star, who has also appeared in a dozen Marvel movies as Nick Fury, dropped in at Bongo’s Bingo at Glasgow’s SWG3 venue on Saturday night.

But this was no April Fool’s gag – Jackson, the second highest grossing movie star of all time, is understood to be shooting his new film Damaged in Scotland.

He was recently spotted on location in West Lothian.

Bongo’s Bingo is advertised as a party with a ‘crazy mix of traditional bingo, dance-offs, rave intervals, audience participation and countless magical moments’.

Social media footage shows Jackson enjoying watching a drag performance from beside the main stage.

The star later posed for photos with baffled ravers and performers after he was invited back stage.

Bongo’s founder Jonny Lacey shot a video, posting: “Good to have @samuelljackson fly over for the @bongosbingo Glasgow show.”

Samuel L Jackson seen on set during filming of the Marvel Disney Plus series Secret Invasion at The Piece Hall, Halifax, earlier this year. (Photo by Gerard Binks/Getty Images)
SWG3 in Glasgow had special guest visitor for Bongo’s Bingo tonight (Sat April 1st), with Hollywood legend Samuel L Jackson watching the show. Picture: Bongo’s Bingo / Ste Taylor
