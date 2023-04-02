Hollywood legend and Marvel acting superstar left Scottish partygoers gobsmacked after he was pictured at a bingo rave event last night.

The 74-year old Pulp Fiction star, who has also appeared in a dozen Marvel movies as Nick Fury, dropped in at Bongo’s Bingo at Glasgow’s SWG3 venue on Saturday night.

But this was no April Fool’s gag – Jackson, the second highest grossing movie star of all time, is understood to be shooting his new film Damaged in Scotland.

He was recently spotted on location in West Lothian.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Bongo’s Bingo is advertised as a party with a ‘crazy mix of traditional bingo, dance-offs, rave intervals, audience participation and countless magical moments’.

Social media footage shows Jackson enjoying watching a drag performance from beside the main stage.

The star later posed for photos with baffled ravers and performers after he was invited back stage.

Samuel L Jackson seen on set during filming of the Marvel Disney Plus series Secret Invasion at The Piece Hall, Halifax, earlier this year. (Photo by Gerard Binks/Getty Images)