Taylor Swift Edinburgh: Here’s how to get to Murrayfield using public transport

If you’re heading from the city centre to the Eras Tour, here’s what you need to know about getting to Murrayfield via bus, tram or train.

Taylor Swift’s Eras Tour has finally arrived in Edinburgh, with the star soon to play three shows at Murrayfield Stadium.

For fans unfamiliar with Edinburgh, getting to the concert may seem slightly intimidating – but there are plenty of public transport options available.

Whether you’re travelling by bus, tram or train here’s how to get to Taylor Swift’s Edinburgh concerts.

Tram

Edinburgh Trams run frequent services to the entrance of Murrayfield and, to celebrate the Eras Tour, have even decked out city trams with The Tortured Poets Department.

Additional services have been added, so Swifties can catch the tram until at least 1am across the weekend of shows.

Edinburgh Trams advise fans that they should buy tickets in advance to save time and money – Day Tripper tickets will cost £4.50 for adults, £2.25 for children, with family tickets costing £8.

If you’re travelling from the city centre, make sure you hop on the Edinburgh Airport service to Murrayfield.

Stops along this route include Edinburgh Airport, Ingliston Park & Ride, Edinburgh Gateway, Edinburgh Park Station, Haymarket Station and St Andrew Square which is just a short walk from Waverley Station.

Checks will be in place so make sure you keep a hold of your ticket.

Bus

If you’re heading to Murrayfield by bus, there are several options from Lothian Buses – but be sure to check where you are in the stadium.

Lothian Buses have provided a handy map to help you get to Murrayfield from wherever you are in the stadium.

Meanwhile, Scottish Rugby have shared the following bus routes which service Murrayfield Stadium.

Lothian Buses

Westfield Road 1, 2, 22, 30

Gorgie Road 3, 25, 33, 38

Corstorphine Road 12, 26, 31

Edinburgh City Centre – Services 1, 3, 12, 22, 25, 26, 30, 31 or 33

Edinburgh Airport – Airlink 100 will take you to BT Murrayfield and the City Centre

Livingston – Services X27/X28

First Bus

Corstorphine Road 23, 24 & 38

900 Service – Glasgow to Edinburgh

Train

With thousands of fans travelling from around Scotland to attend the Taylor Swift’s Edinburgh shows, Scotrail are running extra carriages and late night services to help get fans home after the event.

Fans can travel to either Haymarket, which is the closest station to Murrayfield, or to Edinburgh Waverley in the city centre which also has easy access to the stadium. While there are trams and buses available from the train stations to the venue, it’s just a 20 minute walk from Haymarket and a 50 minute walk from Waverley.

ScotRail will run extra services across the weekend.

Afternoon trains throughout Fife and the Borders will run with extra seats, while there will be additional late night services for those from Edinburgh to Glasgow, Dundee, Dunblane and Perth. The final train from Edinburgh to Glasgow Queen Street will run at 12.12am.

If Taylor Swift fans are looking to travel by train between Glasgow Central and Edinburgh via Shotts, they should be advised that there will be bus replacement services between West Calder and Glasgow Central.

Meanwhile, fans travelling via LNER can expect to hop on board “The Flying Swiftie”. The rail company have renamed their London to Edinburgh service in honour of Taylor Swift’s first first UK show as thousands of fans travel to the capital.

Car

If you’re driving to Taylor Swift’s Edinburgh shows – either being dropped off or looking to drive home in a Getaway Car – there are several things to be aware of.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

There’s no parking at Murrayfield and a host of road closures in place ahead of the concert. Your best bet would be to take advantage of one of the city’s park and ride services such as that at Ingliston.

Foot

With how busy many services will be, some fans might decide just to make their way to Murrayfield by foot.

From Edinburgh city centre it is around a 50 minute walk and there is sure to be a trail of Swifties to follow.