The pop superstar played the first of three sell-out shows on Friday evening

US singer songwriter Taylor Swift has taken to the stage at Edinburgh’s Murrayfield Stadium as part of her record-breaking Eras tour.

British and Irish fans have waited more than a year for the show to arrive, since she kicked off her marathon string of dates in Glendale, Arizona in March 2023.

Since then she has crossed the US, Asia and south America and made stops across Europe, often accompanied by her boyfriend, the NFL star Travis Kelce.

But the wait finally ended when she stepped out onto the stage at a sun-drenched Murrayfield on Friday evening, ahead of shows in Liverpool, Cardiff, London and Dublin.

She will then return to London in August.