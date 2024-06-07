Taylor Swift in Edinburgh Live: Fan, travel, traffic, weather and concert updates
For all the Swifties, and the Swifties to-be who are accompanying fans to tonight’s concert in Edinburgh, we have you covered.
Follow along here live for updates, pictures, traffic news and badly written Taylor Swift puns as the Eras Tour comes to Scotland.
Also - feel free to tweet information at us, or thoughts on whether Taylor will be making any Reputation TV announcements today - or comment below.
Some travel updates for people leaving the stadium tonight...
We hope you had a phenomenal time.
Stay safe on your travels!
11 pictures of Taylor Swift on stage at Edinburgh's Murrayfield Stadium on Eras tour
The pop superstar played the first of three sell-out shows on Friday evening
US singer songwriter Taylor Swift has taken to the stage at Edinburgh’s Murrayfield Stadium as part of her record-breaking Eras tour.
British and Irish fans have waited more than a year for the show to arrive, since she kicked off her marathon string of dates in Glendale, Arizona in March 2023.
Since then she has crossed the US, Asia and south America and made stops across Europe, often accompanied by her boyfriend, the NFL star Travis Kelce.
But the wait finally ended when she stepped out onto the stage at a sun-drenched Murrayfield on Friday evening, ahead of shows in Liverpool, Cardiff, London and Dublin.
She will then return to London in August.
The atmosphere is apparently electric!
The crowd are having the time of their life - as is Taylor Swift herself!!
Welcome to Scotland Taylor!
At tonight’s show - Taylor said that she wished that she came to Scotland more often.
She added that the world that she imagined when writing the sensational album Folklore was based on how beautiful Scotland was.
She also congratulated a couple who got engaged at the concert.
Traditionally, at this point in We Are Never Getting Back Together - Taylor passes the mic to dancer Kam and he, in the local dialect or language, says something along the lines of “never”.
Tonight, in Scotland, Kam said “Nae Chance!”
Another travel update - trams are only running between St Andrews Square and Edinburgh Airport.
Anyone still needing to head along to Murrayfield, or are heading back - do plan your journey accordingly.
Another important update here for those still travelling to the concert tonight.
Princes Street is very busy - drivers should take care - as should pedestrians.
Officials ask that people stick to the pavement and stay safe.
I think this might be my favourite picture so far!
“Make the friendship bracelets, take the moment and taste it”
What do we think the surprise songs are going to be?
Some very strong opinions out there about what people are hoping to hear....
People are inside - in the sunshine - waiting for the supporting act, Paramore, to kick off the performances. Then after that - Taylor herself.
The moment is almost here folks!
Do feel free to tag us in any photos and videos and I can share them here!
