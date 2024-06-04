Taylor Swift will play three nights at Murrayfield.

Are you ready for it? Everything you need to know about parking ahead of Taylor Swift’s Edinburgh shows.

Extra parking facilities have been set up ahead of Taylor Swift’s shows in Edinburgh this weekend.

The American superstar will perform three nights at Murrayfield Stadium as part of her Eras Tour, with shows on Friday, June 7, Saturday, June 8 and Sunday, June 9.

American singer and songwriter Taylor Swift performs on stage as part of her Eras Tour.

With more than 200,000 fans expected to attend the concerts, there will be significant road closures in place and limited options in the surrounding area for those looking to leave the show in a Getaway Car.

Here’s everything you should know before driving to Murrayfield for Taylor Swift’s Edinburgh shows, from parking to drop-off and pick-up locations.

Is there parking at Murrayfield?

There will be no parking at Murrayfield for Taylor Swift’s Eras Tour.

However, there will be a limited number of Blue Badge accessible parking spaces which will be allocated in advance through a ballot. These will be located in the accessible car park which is close to Murrayfield Ice Rink. Vehicles parked in these spaces will be held until the roads are open again following the concert – around 90 minutes after the show ends.

Where to park for Taylor Swift’s Murrayfield shows

With essentially no parking available at Murrayfield, fans looking to drive to the stadium will have to travel further afield.

Car parks near the stadium are likely to fill up quickly, so here are several options for those travelling by car to Taylor Swift’s Edinburgh shows.

Taylor Swift Off-Site Car Park at The Royal Highland Centre

Scottish Rugby have confirmed that there will be additional parking for cars – no minibuses, coaches or vans are allowed – at the Royal Highland Centre.

Slots for the Taylor Swift Off-Site Car Park will cost £15 and must be purchased in advance. The site will be supported by Lothian Bus park and ride services, though these tickets are sold separately.

There are two bus services from the Royal Highland Centre. The X12 will drop off and pick up fans from Murrayfield Road, close to the stadium.

Meanwhile, the X22 will drop off and pick up Swifties from Wickes on Stevenson Road.

Edinburgh Zoo

In addition, Edinburgh Zoo are also offering parking to Swifties heading to the Eras Tour. Best for those who don’t mind a 20-minute walk, there will be a £20 flat fee from Friday to Sunday, though there is no pre-booking available.

And fans who show their Eras Tour ticket at the door of the zoo will receive 25% off their admission.

Edinburgh Zoo are offering parking to Taylor Swift fans ahead of her Edinburgh Eras Tour shows. Image: Google Maps

Ingliston Park & Ride

Another option – which would work for those arriving from the north and west – is Ingliston Park & Ride, which has more than 1,000 parking spaces available on a first come, first served basis. Swifties can catch Lothian Bus Service X22 from the Royal Highland Centre at 3pm, 3.20pm, 3.40pm and then every 15 minutes until 6pm.

Then from 10.30pm, there will be frequent departures from Wickes car park. This location is also served by Edinburgh Trams.

Hermiston Park & Ride

Though it is expected to fill up early with just 450 spaces available, there will also be parking at Hermiston Park & Ride.

Fans coming into the city from the west can catch Lothian Bus Service 25 to Gorgie Road, then walk 10-minutes to arrive at Murrayfield. The buses will run around every 12 minutes.

Ferrytoll Park & Ride

If fans are arriving to Taylor Swift’s Edinburgh shows from the North, Ferrytoll Park & Ride in Inverkeithing has more than 1,000 spaces available.

There is no direct bus route from this park and ride facility to Murrayfield Stadium, however there are regular buses into the city centre for connecting services. Stagecoach operate the following services to Edinburgh city centre: X54, X55, X59, X61 and X62.

Sheriffhall Park & Ride

For those who will be travelling on the A1, A7, and A68, there are more than 550 spaces available at Sheriffhall Park & Ride. Lothian Buses run service 33 from Sheriffhall which stops on Gorgie Road, which is a ten-minute walk to the stadium.

While there are late services running to accommodate the Eras Tour, this journey may take more than an hour.

Wallyford Park & Ride

Although it’s another location with no direct links to Murrayfield Stadium, Wallyford Park & Ride is just off the A1 and has 300 spaces with free parking. There are regular connection services from this spot into the city although the journey is likely to take more than an hour.

Straiton Park & Ride

For those arriving from the south via the Edinburgh Bypass, Straiton Park & Ride has 600 parking spaces available. Again, there is no direct bus route between Straiton and Murrayfield, but Swifties can anticipate regular buses into the city centre for connecting services.

Drop off and pick up spots for Taylor Swift’s Edinburgh shows

There have been two official drop-off locations created by Scottish Rugby ahead of the Eras Tour.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Swifties can be dropped off on Corstorphine Road – though they will not be able to be collected from here after the concert due to road closures.

For those approaching Murrayfield from the south, there are two additional drop-off points; one on Balgreen Road, close to Gorgie Road, and another on Russel Road. Fans will be able to be collected from here following the show but traffic will be heavy.

With the extensive road closures in place around the stadium, organisers ask that drivers don’t attempt to drop-off or collect fans from any other locations.