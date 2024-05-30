All the road closures in place for Taylor Swift's Edinburgh shows

Edinburgh City Council have shared which roads will be closed while Taylor Swift's Eras Tour is in town.

Several roads around Murrayfield Stadium will be closed to accommodate Taylor Swift's three Edinburgh shows.

Taylor Swift’s Eras Tour will soon arrive in Edinburgh, with tens of thousands of fans ready to Shake It Off at Murrayfield.

The American singer-songwriter will perform three shows in the capital, with Edinburgh City Council even having granted organisers permission to increase the stadium’s capacity from around 67,000 to 72,990.

Taylor Swift will play three nights at Murrayfield.

But with so many Swifties ready to help the star make Edinburgh shimmer, there are a series of road closures in place to help protect the public.

Here are all of the road closures for Taylor Swift’s Edinburgh show that you should be aware of.

Taylor Swift: Edinburgh road closures

With the Eras Tour set to take over Murrayfield and the surrounding areas on Friday, June 7, Saturday, June 8 and Sunday, June 9, the city council have put several road restrictions and closures in place over that period.

From June 7–9, the following roads will be closed between 12pm and 12.30am:

Roseburn Bridge

Roseburn Street

Depending on if it is safe to do so, the council may reopen the roads while the main act is live.

In addition, between 12pm and 7.30pm, and from 9.30pm until 12.30am the following roads will be closed:

Baird Avenue

Baird Drive

Baird Gardens

Baird Grove

Baird Terrace

Devon Place

Riversdale Grove

Riversdale Road

Riverside Cresent

Saughtonhall Avenue

Saughtonhall Circus

Saughtonhall Gardens

Saughtonhall Grove

Saughtonhall Place

Saughtonhall Terrace

Stanhope Street

Wester Coates Road

Wester Coates Terrace

In addition, Balbirnie Place will also be partially closed to Roseburn Path from 9.30pm through to 12.30am.

Possible Edinburgh road closures for Taylor Swift

In the interest of crowd safety, Edinburgh council have also warned that several roads may be closed for short periods of time while the Eras Tour is in town.

This would be between 4pm–9.30pm, and again from 6pm–12.30am from June 7–9. Roads affected could include:

Roseburn Terrace

West Coates

Haymarket Terrace (trams will still run)

Clifton Terrace (trams will still run)

Haymarket Yards (trams will still run)

West Maitland Street (from Torphichen Street to Haymarket)

Western Terrace and Corstorphine Road (from Ellersly Road to Roseburn Terrace)

Rosebery Crescent (from Haymarket terrace to Grosvenor Gardens)

Balbirnie Place

Grosvenor Street (at West Maitland Street and Haymarket)

Edinburgh City Council ask people to plan ahead

As Murrayfield is situated in a residential area, concert goers have been asked to plan ahead.

There will be no parking available at Murrayfield and the Roseburn Park area will be very busy. Roads have been closed to help keep boy Taylor Swift ticket holders and residents safe.