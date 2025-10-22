Bon Jovi have a huge date with Edinburgh next year. | Getty Images

One of the world’s biggest rock bands have announced a huge gig in Scotland.

Sign up to our daily newsletter – Regular news stories and round-ups from around Scotland direct to your inbox Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to The Scotsman, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Subscription Offers Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

It’s been well over a decade since Bon Jovi rocked Scotland, when they played a sold out gig at Glasgow’s Hampden Park on July 3, 2013.

But now the band are heading out on the road once more and have announced a three date UK and Ireland tour - including a show at Edinburgh’s Murrayfield Stadium.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

It comes after lead singer Jon Bon Jovi spent more than two years recovering from vocal chord surgery, with a performance at his new restaurant in Nashville last June his only full band show since April 2022.

Bon Jovi formed in New Jersey in 1983 and enjoyed moderate success with their first two albums before achieving global stardom with their third and fourth - Slippery When Wet and New Jersey becoming two of the best-selling albums of the 1980s.

Read more:

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Those records spawned a string of classic rock anthems including You Give Love a Bad Name, Livin' on a Prayer, Bad Medicine and I'll Be There for You.

Their success continued into the 1990s with the release of Keep The Faith, which included the hit Bed of Roses and their biggest single to date - Always.

Since then there have been a further 11 studio albums, most recently 2024’s Forever.

Now they are preparing to release Forever (Legendary Edition) this Friday (September 24) which offers a ‘reimagined’ take on the band’s latest songs with the likes of Bruce Springsteen, Lainey Wilson, Jelly Roll, Robbie Williams and Avril Lavigne featuring on the tracklist.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

And there’s also a world tour to go along with it. Here’s how you can make sure you’ll be there.

When are Bon Jovi playing Edinburgh?

Bon Jovi will be playing Edinburgh’s Murrayfield Stadium on Friday, August 28, 2026.

Where else are Bon Jovi playing?

Bon Jovi are only playing three dates on their UK and Ireland tour as follows:

August 28: Edinburgh Murrayfield Stadium

August 30: Dublin Croke Park

September 4: Wembley Stadium

When do tickets go on sale for Bon Jovi’s Murrayfield Stadium gig?

Tickets will go on sale on Friday, October 31, at 9am at Live Nation here and Ticketmaster here. To give yourself the best chance of tickets make sure you have a Live Nation or Ticketmaster account and are signed in well before the tickets go on sale. You’ll then be allocated a postition in the queue and it’s just a matter of keeping your fingers crossed.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Are there any presales for Bon Jovi’s Murrayfield Stadium gig.

Those who have preordered the new album here will get a presale code for access to tickets from Monday, October 27, at 9am.

Sign up to the Bon Jovi newsletter here and you will be able to access the fan presale starting at 9am on Tuesday, October 28.

02 Mobile Phone customers will be able to access tickets via their Priority App from 9am on Wednesday, October 29.

Live Nation will have a presale starting at 9am on Thursday, October 29. You can sign up here.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

With the gig being held at Murrayfield Stadium, there will also be a presale for Scotland Supporters Club Plus members, who will be emailed further details.

How much will tickets for Bon Jovi at Murrayfield Stadium cost?

The ticket pricing has not yet been announced - watch this space - but it is likely to be broadly similar to the Luke Combs gig taking place in the same venue a month earlier. They are priced at £67.20 to £171.20, or significantly more (up to £700) for VIP and hospitality packages.

What has Jon Bon Jovi said about the shows?

Announcing the tour, Jon Bon Jovi said: “There is a lot of joy in this announcement – joy that we can share these nights together with our amazing fans and joy that the band can be together. I am lucky enough to be able to hold a light out to the audience each night and stand in their reflection for a tremendous collective experience – I get to stand in the WE of our concerts.

“I’ve spoken extensively on my gratitude but I will say it again, I’m deeply grateful that the fans and the brotherhood of this band have been patient and allowed me the time needed to get healthy and prepare for touring. I’m ready and excited!”

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

The frontman added: “This album is more than just a collection of collaborations, it is an album borne out of necessity. My vocal cord surgery and subsequent rehab was a well-documented journey that played out while releasing Forever in June 2024. I was singing well enough in the studio for the recording, but the vocal demands and rigours of touring were still out of reach for me. Without the ability to tour or promote an album we were all very proud of, I decided to call on some friends to help me in my time of need. All are great singers, artists, and also just great people.

“I feel tremendous joy and gratitude releasing this album and I think it shows in the music. I can say with certainty that there is always something bigger than ME, and that’s WE.”

What are Bon Jovi likely to play at Murrayfield?

Expect the band to play plenty of songs from their newest album, along with a career-spanning setlist of hits. To give you some idea, here’s whet they played the last time they played live in 2022.

Livin' on a Prayer You Give Love a Bad Name The Radio Saved My Life Tonight We Weren't Born to Follow It's My Life Beautiful Drug Born to Be My Baby This House Is Not for Sale Just Older Let It Rain Keep the Faith American Reckoning Whole Lot of Leavin' Do What You Can I'll Sleep When I'm Dead Lost Highway Roller Coaster Who Says You Can't Go Home Wanted Dead or Alive Bad Medicine I'll Be There for You