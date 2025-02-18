Three of the richest rockers of all time.Three of the richest rockers of all time.
Three of the richest rockers of all time. | Getty Images

Rock Rich List 2025: Here are the 22 wealthiest rock stars on the planet - Bob Dylan net worth

By David Hepburn

Writer-at-large

Published 18th Feb 2025, 15:22 GMT

None of these rockers would be particularly concerned about their council tax going up in March.

They're amongst the most famous people in the world - with their lives of excess and bad behaviour often as well known as the music they produce.

And the leading lights of the rock music industry can earn millions of dollars from streaming revenue and selling vast numbers of vinyl, compact discs, and cassettes (yes, they're back too!).

Add in money-spinning tours (flicking the switch on dynamic pricing to get an extra bob or two), advertising and sponsorship deals, and shrewd investments, and these guitar heroes can become fabulously wealthy - doubly so if they also write their own material.

Here are the 22 richest rock stars in the world in 2025, according to CelebrityNetWorth.

The wealthiest rock star in the world - by quite some distance - is Paul McCartney. His part in the Beatles peerless back catalogue has earned him a huge amount, as has his work with band Wings and his more recent solo work. His tours still sell out stadiums in minutes, he recently headlined Glastonbury to glowing reviews, and his records continue to chart. No wonder he's worth an estimated $1.2 billion.

1. Paul McCartney

The wealthiest rock star in the world - by quite some distance - is Paul McCartney. His part in the Beatles peerless back catalogue has earned him a huge amount, as has his work with band Wings and his more recent solo work. His tours still sell out stadiums in minutes, he recently headlined Glastonbury to glowing reviews, and his records continue to chart. No wonder he's worth an estimated $1.2 billion. | Tim P. Whitby/Getty Images

Photo Sales
A career spanning six decades and 21 studio albums has earned Bruce Springsteen a fortune of around $750 million. The Boss is famous for his epic concerts that can last over four hours - meaning that he certainly earns his cash, while fans get value for money. He moved up to second in the all-time rock rich list just last year.

2. Bruce Springsteen

A career spanning six decades and 21 studio albums has earned Bruce Springsteen a fortune of around $750 million. The Boss is famous for his epic concerts that can last over four hours - meaning that he certainly earns his cash, while fans get value for money. He moved up to second in the all-time rock rich list just last year. | Getty Images

Photo Sales
The lead singer of Irish rock group U2, Bono and his band may arguably be past the creative peak of the late 1980s and early 1990s - when they recorded classic albums including Achtung Baby and The Joshua Tree - but they are still a huge draw live. Their recent residency at the Sphere venue in Las Vegas has been particularly profitable - helping Bono's fortune reach an estimated $700 million.

3. Bono

The lead singer of Irish rock group U2, Bono and his band may arguably be past the creative peak of the late 1980s and early 1990s - when they recorded classic albums including Achtung Baby and The Joshua Tree - but they are still a huge draw live. Their recent residency at the Sphere venue in Las Vegas has been particularly profitable - helping Bono's fortune reach an estimated $700 million. | Getty Images

Photo Sales
The Rocketman may now be retired after a final worldwide tour, but he won't have to worry about his state pension - having banked around around $650 million during a career where he're accomplished pretty much everything - from Oscars to Grammys and headlining Glastonbury.

4. Elton John

The Rocketman may now be retired after a final worldwide tour, but he won't have to worry about his state pension - having banked around around $650 million during a career where he're accomplished pretty much everything - from Oscars to Grammys and headlining Glastonbury. | Gareth Cattermole/Getty Images f

Photo Sales
Previous
1 / 6
Next Page
Related topics:Bob DylanVinylPaul McCartneyMoneyMick Jagger
Dare to be Honest
Follow us
©National World Publishing Ltd. All rights reserved.Cookie SettingsTerms and ConditionsPrivacy notice