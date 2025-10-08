Hampden Park will celebrate its 122nd birthday later this month, with the famous stadium celebrating the anniversary of its official opening on October 31.

Based in the Mount Florida area of Glasgow, Scotland’s national stadium was officially the largest stadium by capacity in the world when it opened at the beginning of the last century, and has been the venue for several memorable moments since hosting its first match in 1903.

Playing a significant role in Scottish culture, the 51,866 capacity arena has hosted three European Cup/Champions League finals, two Cup Winners' Cup finals, one UEFA Cup final, and several high-profile international games. However, it is not just footballers that have created iconic Hampden moments during its lengthy history, with music stars, boxers, and athletes all at the centre of some of the ground’s most memorable scenes.

As Hampden Park gets ready to celebrate its 122nd birthday, we look back at 35 photos of the famous ground over the years, from the 1920s all the way to the present day.

1 . Team line up 1921 The Scottish team to play against England at Hampden. | PA Photo Sales

2 . Scotland vs England 1923 Scotland battle to a 2-2 draw against England at Hampden in the early 1920s. | Getty Images Photo Sales

3 . Hampden from above 1946 An aerial view of Hampden Park during the match between Scotland and England in 1946. | PA Photo Sales