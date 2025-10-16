Scotland forward in race to be fit for Autumn Nations Series

Ben Muncaster during a Scotland training session at the Oriam in the summer. | SNS Group / SRU

Ankle injury rules him out of Edinburgh’s game with Benetton

Ben Muncaster is facing a race to be fit for the start of Scotland’s autumn Test series after being sidelined by an ankle injury.

The Edinburgh back-row forward made his first competitive appearance of the season when he came off the bench during the second half of last week’s loss to Munster in Cork. But Muncaster lasted only 20 minutes and had to be replaced by Glen Young.

He has been ruled out of Friday’s home game against Benetton and is unlikely to be ready for the away game against Cardiff a week on Saturday.

Scotland begin their autumn programme against the USA at Murrayfield on November 1 and then take on New Zealand, Argentina and Tonga across consecutive weekends in Edinburgh.

Bad ankle strain

Sean Everitt, the Edinburgh coach, acknowledged it had been a frustrating time for Muncaster but he was hopeful he would be able to play at least some part in the autumn Tests.

“Ben won't make it this week and is probably in doubt for next week,” said Everitt. “We are hopeful for next week but he is in doubt. It is not as serious as it has been in the past, it is just about how quickly he can recover from a bad ankle sprain.

“He just seems to get going and back on the field, then off it again. He has struggled with some continuity which is not great for him, but it doesn't make him a bad rugby player. What he did in the short time he was on the field was impressive. The injury shouldn’t keep him out of all the November Test series, but an extra game or two would have helped him build up some form going into it.”

Home-based players only

Scotland’s game against the USA takes place outside the designated international window so head coach Gregor Townsend will not have access to his French- and English-based players which makes Muncaster’s possible unavailability all the more frustrating.

Ben Muncaster helped Edinburgh reach the URC play-offs and the Challenge Cup semi-finals last season. | SNS Group

The player has endured a number of injury setbacks in his career but did enjoy a good run in the Edinburgh team last season, helping them reach the URC play-offs and featuring in the most games of his career.

“He hides the disappointment with us but I know he is disappointed deep down,” added Everitt. “It is what it is. He has had a few experiences of this in the past so he is well aware of what he has to do. I think he is just thankful it is not serious.”

Changes at halfback

Muncaster, 24, made his Scotland debut against Portugal in last year’s Autumn Nations Series and then made his Six Nations bow in 2025 against France. He was part of Gregor Townsend’s squad for the Pacific summer tour where he started in the non-cap game against the Māori All Blacks and came off the bench against Samoa.

Meanwhile, Edinburgh have made three changes to their team to play Benetton at Hive Stadium on Friday. Everitt has picked a new halfback combination, with Charlie Shiel and Cammy Scott replacing Ben Vellacott and Ben Healy at nine and ten, respectively. Grant Gilchrist returns to the second row in place of Marshall Sykes.