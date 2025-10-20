Luke Combs has announced a second huge date in Edinburgh. | Getty Images for Stagecoach

If you missed out last time you’ll get another chance to bag a golden tickets this week.

Country singer Luke Combs has been performing since he was a child growing up in North Carolina, moving to Nashville to release his debut EP, The Way She Rides, in 2014.

His 2017 debut album This One's for You hit the top five in the US Billboard charts, with his second, What You See Is What You Get, even more successful, charting around the world.

Since then there have been three further studio albums, most recently last year’s Fathers & Sons.

And along the way he’s received three Grammy Award nominations, four Academy of Country Music Awards, and six Country Music Association Awards - including being named the 2021 and 2022 Entertainer of the Year.

He’s now preparing to head out on the road for his My Kind of Saturday Night World Tour in 2026.

A date at Murrayfield Stadium, in Edinburgh, quickly sold out, with thousands of fans missing out.

But now there’s some good news, with a second night added at the stadium

Here’s what you need to know.

When is Luke Combs playing Scotland?

Luke Combs originally announced a single date at Edinburgh’s Murrayfield Stadium on Saturday, July 25, which pretty much instantly sold out. Now he has announced a second date on Friday, July 24, with tickets on sale soon.

Who is supporting Luke Combs in Edinburgh?

Luke Combs has announced three support acts for his Edinburgh gig. First up will be The Castellows, followed by Ty Myers and The Teskey Brothers.

Where else is Luke Combs playing on his UK and Ireland tour?

Luke Combs is playing the following dates:

Slane Castle, County Meath, Ireland - July 18

Slane Castle, County Meath, Ireland - July 19

Murrayfield Stadium, Edinburgh, Scotland - July 24

Murrayfield Stadium, Edinburgh, Scotland - July 25

Wembley Stadium, London, England - August 2

Wembley Stadium, London, England - August 3

How much are tickets to see Luke Combs?

Here’s how the ticket prices break down nfor Murrayfield - expect to also pay the usual booking fees on top.

Front Standing Ticket: £137.45

Rear Pitch Standing Ticket: £105.20

Seated Ticket: £78.20

Seated Ticket: £89.20

Seated Ticket: £95.20

Seated Ticket: £126.70

Seated Ticket: £137.45

Wheelchair Accessible Ticket: £105.20

Mobility Accessible Ticket: £126.70

Mobility Accessible Ticket: £137.45

There are also hospitality tickets and tickets including transport from different parts of Scotland, priced from £160.20 (a standing ticket with coach travel from Glasgow) to £700 (the ‘platinum - backstage’ experience).

When do tickets go on sale for Luke Combs’ second Scottish gig?

Tickets go on general sale for the second Luke Combs Murrayfield gig here from 10am on Friday, September 24.

To give yourself the best chance of tickets make sure you have a Ticketmaster account and are signed in well before the tickets go on sale. You’ll then be allocated a postition in the queue and it’s just a matter of keeping your fingers crossed.

Are there any presales for Luke Combs’ second Scottish gig?

As has become common there is a way to get your hands on tickets early.

If you sign up to Luke Combs’ Bootlegger mailing list here you’ll get a code to access tickets from 10am on Tuesday, October 21.

These tickets will be available through Ticketmaster so, again, make sure you have an account and are signed in well in advance of the presale.

What is Luke Combs likely to play in Scotland?

To give you an idea of what Luke Combs will be playing, here’s a recent setlist from a show in America.