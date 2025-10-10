Robbie Williams announces 2026 Glasgow Barrowlands Ballroom gig - here's how you can get tickets

Robbie Williams is going back on the road to promote latest album Britpop.

Pop superstar Robbie Williams will return to Scotland next year, just nine months after his sellout show at Murrayfield Stadium.

The chart-topping singer will visit Glasgow’s Barrowlands Ballroom on February 4 2026 to support the release of his latest studio album, Britpop.

The Long 90’s Tour also see Williams playing Liverpool Olympia on the day of the album’s release, February 6.

Robbie Willams is returning to Scotland next year with a gig at Glasgow Barrowlands. | Getty Images

In May this year, the Angels hitmaker played to 70,000 fans at the home of Scottish rugby in Edinburgh.

The 51-year-old will also play Liverpool Olympia on February 6, Academy Brixton in London on February 8 and Wolverhampton’s Civic Hall on February 9.

The tour announcement coincides with the release of Williams’ latest single, Pretty Face, which follows previously released songs from the album – Rocket, Spies and Human.

Tickets details for the 2026 gigs are still to be releases – fans can get all the latest updates via www.robbiewilliams.com

Speaking about the Britpop album earlier this year, Williams said: “I set out to create the album that I wanted to write and release after I left Take That in 1995.

“It was the peak of Britpop and a golden age for British music. I’ve worked with some of my heroes on this album; it’s raw, there are more guitars and it’s an album that’s even more upbeat and anthemic than usual.

“There’s some ‘Brit’ in there and there’s certainly some ‘pop’ too – I’m immensely proud of this as a body of work and I’m excited for fans to hear this album.”

If Britpop tops the UK albums chart it will mark Williams’ 16th number one, putting him ahead of The Beatles’ long-standing record.

Prior to launching his solo career, Williams was one-fifth of popular boyband Take That, behind hit songs including Pray, Everything Changes and Sure.

Last year he released the biopic Better Man, where he is played by a CGI chimpanzee – a comment on how he feels like a “performing monkey”.

In 2023 he was the subject of a self-titled Netflix documentary series which documented his struggles with addiction and mental health issues.

His other chart-topping albums include Life Thru A Lens (1997), I’ve Been Expecting You (1998), Escapology (2002), Intensive Care (2005) and Rudebox (2006).