25 of the all time best-selling products in Edinburgh from Amazon including Irn-Bru
To celebrate 25 years in the UK, Amazon have unveiled 25 of the most popular products sold in the UK – including what Edinburgh has been buying.
Taking into account every shopping trend since the first UK Amazon order in 1998, the company have pulled together all of the best selling products in the country.
Across the UK Crocs, Call of Duty and coffee pods help to make up the top 25 best selling products of all time but what about a little bit more local?
In Edinburgh an eclectic mix makes up the top 25 best selling products including oat milk and the Fifty Shades book trilogy. So without further ado here are some of Amazon’s best-selling products in Edinburgh across 25 years in alphabetical order.
Andrex Gentle Clean Toilet Rolls
A product which needs no further introduction: toilet roll. Specifically Andrex Gentle Clean, so Edinburgh clearly enjoys a soft feel loo roll.
Bio-Oil
A classic skincare product often passed down through word of mouth, Bio-Oil is a classic for everything from stretch marks to hydration.
Bostik Blu Tack
The scourge of painted walls, Bostik Blu Tack is a staple for rebellious teens putting up posters or uni students decorating the brick walls of their accommodation.
Dots for Spots Pimple Patches
Helping to reduce inflammation from spots, Dots for Spots Pimple Patches are simply placed on top of your brewing plook overnight to help conceal, protect and treat any acne.
Duracell Batteries
Another household staple, Duracell Batteries are a must have in any household and it makes sense that they would be among the most ordered items on Amazon in Edinburgh.
Earth Rated Dog Poo Bags
Cleaning up after your pup isn’t a nice job, but it is a necessary one. That’s where Earth Rated Dog Poo Bags come in with their thick material and lavender scent.
Echo Dot
An Amazon-made product, the Echo series of smart speakers are handy pieces of kit when you’re not bellowing at Alexa for misunderstanding the timer you’ve set.
Feliway Classic
A spray or diffuser to help calm down your feline friends, Feliway Classic is another item which makes sense with all the adorable cats living in the capital.
Fifa franchise
Since the 1990s Fifa has dominated football video games with an almost yearly release since then. Now the series will pave the way for the new EA FC 24, so it will be interesting to see what happens to the series and how it sells on Amazon now.
Fifty Shades book trilogy
Perhaps unsurprisingly given how culturally significant the release of the Fifty Shades series was, the book trilogy comprising of Fifty Shades of Grey (2011), Fifty Shades Darker (2012) and Fifty Shades Freed (2012) helps to make up the top 25 best selling items in Edinburgh. Naughty.
Garnier Nutrisse Permanent Hair Dye
Getting rid of your roots before it becomes too tragic is a time-honoured tradition for those who dye their hair at home, which makes Amazon – with its Prime delivery – a natural place to purchase Garnier Nutrisse Permanent Hair Dye.
Grenade High Protein and Low Carb Bar
For those looking to get their macros in, bulk buying Grenade High Protein and Low Carb Bar could be the way to go – especially with how much a single bar can cost in a supermarket.
Harry Potter book series
Another Amazon purchase which isn’t a surprise is the ever-enduring Harry Potter series. Whether it’s on Kindle, hardback or paperback there’s always a next generation of readers ready to be absorbed into the Wizarding World.
HP CH561EE 301 Original Ink Cartridge
A boring yet essential purchase: printer ink. Interestingly, with many modern printers the ink can be cheaper than the machine itself.
IRN-BRU Fizzy Drinks
Oh Scotland. Of course Irn-Bru, a national staple, would be included on a list of most ordered Amazon items in Edinburgh. Why pop round to the corner shop when you can get it delivered right to your front door.
Kindle devices
Another Amazon item among the best-seller list is the mighty Kindle. Offering some of the most popular e-readers on the market, the Kindle and its paper-like screen offer a unique reading experience for those not willing to carry around a bundle of books on the go.
Lavazza coffee beans
We can’t expect the busy workers of Edinburgh to function without coffee, and despite the many coffee shops on offer across the city sometimes you just need a quick homebrew to get moving, something which the Lavazza coffee beans can help offer.
Lindt Lindor Milk Chocolate Truffles Box
Presumably a staple for those acquiring last minute gifts for friends and family the always delightful Lindt chocolates are an easy win for all involved when ordered from Amazon.
OATLY Oat Drink
Among the most popular milk alternatives, Oatly is “the original oat drink company” and with cartons of oat milk available on Amazon we can imagine it pairs well with the coffee beans already ordered.
Pettex Pampuss Woodbase Cat Litter
Another household staple product, Pettex Pampuss Woodbase Cat Litter isn’t glamorous but it is practical. Given how awkward it can be to lug a bag of litter back from the shops, cat litter being included among the top 25 best-selling products on Amazon in Edinburgh just makes sense.
Pukka Pad, A4 Metallic Jotta Book
Whether it’s for scribbling down shopping lists or school notes, the Pukka Pad, A4 Metallic Jotta Book comes with all the bells and whistles; 80GSM paper, 4-hole punch margins and perforated edges across 200 pages. How could you resist?
SlimFast 7 Day Kit
A starter pack to help you on your weight loss journey, the SlimFast 7 Day Kit joins the list of best-selling products in the capital.
Sudafed Blocked Nose Spray
Scotland’s penchant for experiencing every season in a day makes treatments such as he Sudafed Blocked Nose Spray almost essential.
The Boy, The Mole, The Fox and The Horse
This 2019 Waterstones Book of the Year is a New York Times bestseller by illustrator, artist, and author Charlie Mackesy. Exploring life's universal lessons and featuring 100 colour and black-and-white drawings Mackesy’s book for all ages has been made into an Academy Award winning short film.
YuMOVE Adult Dog | Joint Supplement for Adult Dogs
And the final entry to the best-selling items on Amazon in Edinburgh is YuMOVE Adult Dog | Joint Supplement for Adult Dogs. Used to help treat pups suffering from joint problems having this item on repeat order is a great way to help out your beloved pet.
