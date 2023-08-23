During the opening night of Gamescom 2023, the developers behind Call of Duty: Modern Warfare 3 revealed when players can access the open beta.

Developed by Sledgehammer Games, in partnership with Infinity Ward, Call of Duty: Modern Warfare 3 will pick up where the 2022 game left off.

The campaign will pick up where MW2 left off and is full of missions, from cinematic experiences to free-form open combat missions, with a new multiplayer experience.

Advertisement Hide Ad

There will be 16 launch maps – all faithfully recreated from the original 2009 MW2 designs – plus the return of Call of Duty Zombies, with a new story, missions, features and secrets.

Here is everything you need to know about the Call of Duty: Modern Warfare 3 multiplayer open beta, early access and release.

When is the MW3 open beta?

Activision have confirmed the Call of Duty: Modern Warfare 3 open beta will take place across two weekends.

From October 6–10 the beta will be available exclusively to PlayStation users, and then from October 12–16 it will be available to PlayStation, PC and Xbox gamers.

PlayStation gamers will receive first access to the Call of Duty MW3 beta. Image: Activision

Here are the Call of Duty: Modern Warfare beta dates you need to know:

PlayStation early access : From 6pm on Friday October 6 until 6pm on Tuesday October 10 (UK time).

: From 6pm on Friday October 6 until 6pm on Tuesday October 10 (UK time). PlayStation open beta : From 6pm on Sunday October 8 until 6pm on Tuesday October 10 (UK time).

: From 6pm on Sunday October 8 until 6pm on Tuesday October 10 (UK time). Xbox and PC early access : From 6pm on Thursday October 12 until 6pm on Monday October 16 (UK time).

: From 6pm on Thursday October 12 until 6pm on Monday October 16 (UK time). PlayStation open beta : From 6pm on Thursday October 12 until 6pm on Monday October 16 (UK time).

: From 6pm on Thursday October 12 until 6pm on Monday October 16 (UK time). Xbox and PC open beta: From 6pm on Saturday October 14 until 6pm on Monday October 16 (UK time).

It is likely any beta will only show a handful of the game’s 16 maps, and fans should tune into Call of Duty: Next on October 5 to find out more.

How to get early access to Call of Duty: Modern Warfare 3 beta

Advertisement Hide Ad

To access the early open beta for MW3 players must pre-order Modern Warfare 3. The game is currently available for pre-order on the PlayStation Store, Microsoft Store, Battle.net, Steam and through various retailers, with early beta access available across platforms.

Pre-order bonuses

In addition to early beta access, those who pre-order the game will receive several bonuses.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Pre-orders of Modern Warfare 3: Standard Edition (£59.99-£69.99) will include early access to the campaign and the Soap Operator Pack, which can be claimed across MW2 and Call of Duty Warzone and features the “Masked Soap” skin, “Unmasked Soap” skin and the “Shadow Siege” weapon blueprint.

As well as early access and the Soap Pack, players who pre-order Modern Warfare 3: Vault Edition (£84.99-£99.99) will also receive the Nemesis Operator Pack, 2 Weapon Vaults and BlackCell (for one season) plus 30 additional tier skips, with 5 Battle Pass Tier Skips when purchased for PlayStation.

With the Nemesis Operator Pack, from day one players will receive four multiplayer operators – Captain Price, Ghost, Warden, and Makarov – and will be able to access the four skins during the open beta alongside two FATE Weapon Vaults which will allow for instant customisation with every related attachment ready for immediate use.

The Season 01 BlackCell offering includes the Battle Pass, BlackCell Sector access within the Battle Pass Map – with exclusive content – with the unlocking of adjacent Battle Pass Sectors, BlackCell-only Battle Pass content such as skins and more, alongside the full Battle Pass with access to over 100 rewards across sectors.

MW3 Zombies

In the 2023 version of Modern Warfare 3, for the first time players can team up with other squads to survive with an open world zombie experience.

Modern Warfare 3 will have a new, open-world Zombies mode.

The developers claim it is the largest Zombies map ever, and players can expect to take on missions across regions in a player versus enemy extraction survival experience.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Developed by Treyarch, who are responsible for previous Zombies modes and the Black Ops games, the story for this mode will be set in the Modern Warfare reboot universe, focusing on the "unearthly" Dark Aether zombies.

When does Call of Duty MW3 come out?