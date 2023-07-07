All Sections
Scotland's National Newspaper
BREAKING
Just Stop Oil disrupt Wimbledon with ‘orange confetti & jigsaw pieces’
One child dies and woman arrested after Land Rover crashes into school
Former Tory whip Chris Pincher facing eight week by-election over groping claims
Seven children injured after car crashes into primary school
Chris Pincher scandal: Ex-Tory MP to face eight-week suspension
Taylor Swift The Eras Tour: new UK dates added & how to get tickets
The Royal Mile is just one of Edinburgh's many famous tourist attractions that there's more to than meets the eye.The Royal Mile is just one of Edinburgh's many famous tourist attractions that there's more to than meets the eye.
The Royal Mile is just one of Edinburgh's many famous tourist attractions that there's more to than meets the eye.

10 Strange facts you wouldn’t believe are true about Edinburgh in Scotland

Edinburgh is the top tourist destination in Scotland and the number one UK destination outside London. Our city’s abundance of curiosities could take even the most seasoned ‘Edinburger’ by surprise.

Thomas Mackay
By Thomas Mackay
Published 20th Jun 2022, 13:16 BST
Updated 7th Jul 2023, 09:26 BST

Yearly, our capital city welcomes 3.69 million visitors from all across the globe (a number akin to the entire population of Eritrea paying us a visit in just 1 year!).

So, with a steady population and an endless supply of tourists, you’d assume we’ve got the city figured out right? Wrong. What do we mean? Well, continue reading to discover 10 bizarre facts about Auld Reekie. (Scots: ‘Old Smoky’)

For more information on this article’s facts, check out the following sources:

“Got the time? Neither does the famous Balmoral Hotel clock (which is never right!)”

“Unicorn statues are found all over Scotland, Edinburgh included, but why?”

"Roses are red, much like Rose Street which used to be a Red Light District”

"Addressing the Elephant in the room (but actually in the castle!)”

"Colonel-in-chief of the Norwegian King’s Guard lives in Edinburgh Zoo… He’s a penguin”

"Edinburgh wasn’t always the capital city of Scotland”

"If you enjoy hiking in Edinburgh then you have the Ice Age to thank”

"“You’re hot then you’re cold…” Edinburgh Castle sits on an extinct volcano”

"The origins of the name “Edinburgh” are still disputed to this day”

"Edinburgh has a historical track record for its love of dogs”

Tall, gothic and incorrect, the Balmoral Hotel situated next to Waverley Station has a clock that has shown the wrong time for well over a century. Tip: it just runs 3 minutes fast, to encourage people to catch the train on time.

1. Got the time? Neither does the famous Balmoral Hotel clock (which is never right!)

Tall, gothic and incorrect, the Balmoral Hotel situated next to Waverley Station has a clock that has shown the wrong time for well over a century. Tip: it just runs 3 minutes fast, to encourage people to catch the train on time. Photo: Contributed

Photo Sales
National animals: America has an eagle, Italy has a wolf, England has a lion, and Scotland has… a unicorn? In Celtic mythology, the unicorn is a symbol of both purity and power. Given the extensive history of conflict between the two, as an ‘undefeatable’ creature the unicorn was chosen to rival England’s lion.

2. Unicorn statues are found all over Scotland, Edinburgh included, but why?

National animals: America has an eagle, Italy has a wolf, England has a lion, and Scotland has… a unicorn? In Celtic mythology, the unicorn is a symbol of both purity and power. Given the extensive history of conflict between the two, as an ‘undefeatable’ creature the unicorn was chosen to rival England’s lion. Photo: Contributed

Photo Sales
These days, the location is better known for its vast variety of pubs to choose from. However, in the 18th century Rose Street was reputedly home to more than 100 brothels.

3. Roses are red, much like Rose Street which used to be a Red Light District

These days, the location is better known for its vast variety of pubs to choose from. However, in the 18th century Rose Street was reputedly home to more than 100 brothels. Photo: Contributed

Photo Sales
After a long-running excursion to Sri Lanka in 1838, the 78th Highlanders regiment returned home with a lot more than expected. They brought back an Elephant to Edinburgh Castle as their new regimental mascot, which was alleged to quickly develop a love for beer.

4. Addressing the Elephant in the room (but actually in the castle!)

After a long-running excursion to Sri Lanka in 1838, the 78th Highlanders regiment returned home with a lot more than expected. They brought back an Elephant to Edinburgh Castle as their new regimental mascot, which was alleged to quickly develop a love for beer. Photo: Contributed

Photo Sales
Next Page
Page 1 of 3
Related topics:ScotlandLondonEdinburghHistory