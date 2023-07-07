Yearly, our capital city welcomes 3.69 million visitors from all across the globe (a number akin to the entire population of Eritrea paying us a visit in just 1 year!).
So, with a steady population and an endless supply of tourists, you’d assume we’ve got the city figured out right? Wrong. What do we mean? Well, continue reading to discover 10 bizarre facts about Auld Reekie. (Scots: ‘Old Smoky’)
1. Got the time? Neither does the famous Balmoral Hotel clock (which is never right!)
Tall, gothic and incorrect, the Balmoral Hotel situated next to Waverley Station has a clock that has shown the wrong time for well over a century. Tip: it just runs 3 minutes fast, to encourage people to catch the train on time.
2. Unicorn statues are found all over Scotland, Edinburgh included, but why?
National animals: America has an eagle, Italy has a wolf, England has a lion, and Scotland has… a unicorn? In Celtic mythology, the unicorn is a symbol of both purity and power. Given the extensive history of conflict between the two, as an 'undefeatable' creature the unicorn was chosen to rival England's lion.
3. Roses are red, much like Rose Street which used to be a Red Light District
These days, the location is better known for its vast variety of pubs to choose from. However, in the 18th century Rose Street was reputedly home to more than 100 brothels.
4. Addressing the Elephant in the room (but actually in the castle!)
After a long-running excursion to Sri Lanka in 1838, the 78th Highlanders regiment returned home with a lot more than expected. They brought back an Elephant to Edinburgh Castle as their new regimental mascot, which was alleged to quickly develop a love for beer.