Neighbours had been a familar sight on television screens since 1985 when Channel 5's decision to stop screening the show led it to be cancelled.
A final episode broadcast in 2022 attracted huge audiences and some of the stars who had previously made their names on Ramsey Street, in the fictional Melbourne suburb or Erinsborough.
It's now back, with many of the familiar character aslo returning - including Susan Kennedy, Karl Kennedy, Toadie Rebecchi and Paul Robinson.
To celebrate, we're looking at some of the huge stars that have appeared on the programme over the years.
1. Kylie Minogue
Before she was a pop princess, Kylie Minogue played tomboy Charlene in Neighbours, with her character's romance and eventual marriage to Jason Donovan's Scott providing the programmes highest ratings. Since then she has become the highest-selling female Australian artist of all time, with over 80 million record sales worldwide. She's also starred in films like 'Holy Motors', 'The Delinquents' and 'Street Fighter'. Accolades include a Grammy and three Brits.
2. Jason Donovan
After playing Scott Robinson for for over 400 episodes between 1986 and 1989, Jason Donovan followed Kyle to the UK and pop stardom. His first album 'Ten Good Reasons' became the highest-selling record of 1989, with sales of over 1.5 million. Since then he's gone on to star in a string of West End musicals, including playing the lead character in 'Joseph and the Amazing Technicolor Dreamcoat'.
3. Margot Robbie
Margot Robbie's starring role in this year's record-breaking 'Barbie' film is just the latest in an amazing career that started with her playing Donna Freedman in Neighbours from 2008-2011. Other films in an impressive CV include 'Birds of Prey', 'I, Tonya', 'The Wolf of Wall Street', 'Once Upon a Time in Hollywood' and 'Bombshell'. The Oscar-nominated actress is also a respected film producer.
4. Russell Crowe
Academy Award-winner Russell Crowe has come a long way from playing Kenny Larkin in four episodes of Neighbours in 1987. He's now one of the biggest films stars in the world, thanks to films like 'Gladiator', 'A Beautiful Mind', 'State of Play', 'Robin Hood' and 'The Insider'.