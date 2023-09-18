2 . Jason Donovan

After playing Scott Robinson for for over 400 episodes between 1986 and 1989, Jason Donovan followed Kyle to the UK and pop stardom. His first album 'Ten Good Reasons' became the highest-selling record of 1989, with sales of over 1.5 million. Since then he's gone on to star in a string of West End musicals, including playing the lead character in 'Joseph and the Amazing Technicolor Dreamcoat'.