Online speculation has been rife since it was confirmed that a television series about the adventures of the boy wizard is in the pipeline.

It’s now been 12 years since the eighth and final part of the Harry Potter film series hit cinema screens – Harry Potter and the Deathly Hallows was released in 2011.

Since then three parts of the ‘Fantastic Beasts’ series, starring Eddie Redmayne, have been added to the Potterverse.

But now it seems that fans of the boy wizard have something new to look forward to, with a Harry Potter television series now in the works.

Rumours have been circulating of a Harry Potter television series for years, but now streaming service Max (formerly HBO Max) have confirmed that will be making it.

It's set to be one of the flagship shows for the new Max streaming service, which combines the HBO Max and discovery+ channels, with each series tackling one of the seven Harry Potter books written by JK Rowling.

Expected to be released in late 2025 or early 2026, here are the actors who are rumoured to be taking on the main roles.

Toby Woolf Toby Woolf (Rare Beasts, The Last Post and Pistol) is frontrunner to play the title character, following in the footsteps of Daniel Radcliffe.

Bronte Carmichael Emma Watson became a global star thanks to her role as Hermione Granger. Bronte Carmichael (Andor, Game of Thrones, Great Expectations) is now rumoured to be taking on the role.

Joshua Pickering The third main character of Ron Weasley - originally played by Rupert Grint - could be played by young star Joshua Pickering (Peter Pan and Wendy, A Discovery of Witches).