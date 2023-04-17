Rattan garden furniture: from cube sets to corner sofas, bistro sets to sun loungers. Here are our favourites to furnish your outdoor space

Rattan is the quintessential material for garden furniture: it’s hardwearing, stylish and natural-looking. Coming in pleasing shades of grey, tan, brown or black, rattan outdoor furniture will never go out of style.

What sort of rattan furniture should I opt for?

Before investing in your rattan furniture this summer, it’s worth doing a bit of advance planning. Think about who will be using your furniture. Are you after a garden set, or a sun lounger for solo relaxation? On on-trend egg chair (so comfy!) or a sofa for your kiddies?

If you have a big family or are likely to have a lot of guests, friends and family, you might want to opt for a 10-seater or 12-seater dining set. Rattan cube furniture can be a great option if you’re short on space, with all the pieces neatly folding together into a compact cube that’s unobtrusive when you’re not using it.

If you have a smaller household, you could go for a four-seater or six-seater dining set, a hanging rattan egg chair, or a set of sun loungers instead.

It’s also worth thinking about whether you will be mainly eating outdoors, necessitating a table and chairs, or whether you’ll be relaxing, reading and drinking, in which case you might prefer a lounger or sofa set.

What is rattan garden furniture?

Rattan outdoor furniture is having a ‘moment’ in the UK now, proving a hugely popular option for people seeking outdoor furniture. You’ll know the look: woven and a touch boho. But what is it?

Firstly - it’s not wicker, which is a style of weave. Rattan, instead, is the material used to make the weave. That means rattan furniture is more often than not not actually rattan, but rather a synthetic material designed to mimic rattan.

The synthetic version is quite often less expensive, and it wears well, so it’s a savvy option if you really like the look.

In terms of the stores that do it best - Amara and good ol’ Marks and Spencers impress us.

How can I keep my rattan garden furniture safe and long-lasting?

The best way to maintain rattan garden furniture is to cover it when not in use. To freshen it up, you can wipe the furniture with water with a small amount of dishwashing detergent.

To get into the small cracks, use a (old!) toothbrush. When it comes to how to repair it, you should contact your original manufacturer to see what they recommend.

Most rattan garden furniture is synthetic, making it robust enough to cope with weather year-round, making it more hardwearing. It’s not invincible though, so stay on top of it by cleaning it at regular intervals.

Our favourite rattan garden furniture UK

Maze Rattan Chelsea Lifestyle Suite with Glass Table Best For a sofa suite with a party vibe £ 1699.00 Buy now Buy now Key Specs: Material: Polyurethane rattan Size: H83cm x W179cm x D87cm Set Includes 2 x rattan sofa pieces, 1 x rising table (glass top) and 2 x rattan benches To bring an Ibiza pool party vibe to your home, you need this Maze Rattan Chelsea Lifestyle Suite with Glass Table from Cuckooland. The super cool set is really adaptable to transform into whatever you need from your garden furniture, with options to create a lounge bed, lounge set with a coffee table or a dining set. Available in brown, grey or natural, the suite even comes with a rising table to enable comfortable eating and drinking. This is a sofa set you’ll never want to drag yourself away from. As a side note, Cuckooland are fantastic to deal with, with superlative after service and free delivery (post code dependent). Thoroughly recommended.

10 Seater Rattan Cube Outdoor Dining Set - Black Weave Best For versatility £ 599.00 Buy now Buy now Key Specs: Material: Aluminium Frame / Polyester Fabric / Poly Rattan / FR Foam / Polyester Fibre Size: Table sizing: 74cm high, 167cm length, 110cm width Chair sizing: 90cm high, 53cm wide, 53cm deep Stool sizing: 36cm high, 45cm wide, 45cm deep Garden furniture sets often have to perform magic, being comfortable, stylish and available when we need them, and as invisible as possible when we don’t. This 10 Seater Cube Outdoor Dining Set, offers the performative magic we need. It comes with six dining chairs, four foot stools and a dining table, all in on-trend rattan with waterproof grey cushions for comfort. The stools all fit under the table when they’re not in use, making this a winning design if you want to keep things neat. Remove the cushions from the footstools and you can use these as coffee tables near the back door when the large table is in use. It’s worth noting as well the table can serve as a parasol base, if you prefer your al fresco dining in the shade.

Nova Cambridge Grey Rattan Left Hand Corner Dining Set with Fire Pit Table Best For the wow factor £ 1999.00 Buy now Buy now Key Specs: Material: Powder-coated aluminium frames ,100% PE rattan, Size: Corner Sofa: Height: 90cm (36 in), Depth: 71cm (29 in), Left Width: 247cm (98 in), Right Width: 191cm (76 in) Small Stool: Height: 43cm (17 in), Depth: 40cm (16 in), Width: 40cm (16 in) Fire Pit table: Height: 70cm (28 in), Depth: 90cm (36 in), Width: 150cm (60 in) Want all your guests to be open-mouthed as soon as they see your garden furniture? Then you need the Deluxe Rattan Corner Dining Set With Fire Pit Table. The set comes with a roomy corner sofa, four rattan footstools, and most excitingly, a fire pit table, a stainless steel fire pit system that’s guarded from the wind with a glass case. You can use it to cook or simply to bring the Love Island fire pit experience to your own garden. This garden furniture can be left outside all year long, excluding the cushions.

B&Q GoodHome Apolima Brown & Ebony Black Rattan Effect Hanging Egg Chair Best For rattan egg chair £ 350.00 Buy now Buy now Key Specs: Material: Steel and synthetic rattan Size: Product height 1960mm Pros: Good looking; Durable Cons: Takes up quite a bit of space Every year, as soon as there’s a bit of sun, there’s a mad rush to buy a hanging egg chair before they eventually all sell out. The on-trend design is showing no signs of waning in popularity, so get yours soon before the rush. The GoodHome Apolima Brown & Ebony Black Rattan Effect Hanging Egg Chair, from B&Q, is an attractive and affordable option, with a low-maintenance synthetic rattan frame, removable and washable covers and a sturdy build.

Alexandria 4 Seater Grey Rattan Garden Corner Sofa Set Best For entertainment and value £ 360.00 Buy now Buy now KEY SPECS Type: Corner sofa; Material: Rattan effect plastic; Seats: 4; Full width: 211cm; Colours: Dark grey PROS Great price; Comfortable; Weatherproof; Includes table CONS There’s a lot of plastic; Cushions should be stored when not in use Comprised of two upright sofa seats and a 1.4-metre chaise longue-style lounger, this is a great-value four-seater sofa set for outdoor relaxation. Combined with the chaise longue section, the Alexandria measures 2.11 metres in width and is constructed out of a rattan-effect woven plastic of sorts for outdoor durability. Its rectangular two-seat module, meanwhile, can be positioned in a left or right configuration for added convenience. It also comes with a low glass-topped table (D45 x W45 x H31cm) for your G&T, olives and bowl of San Nicasio crisps. The Alexandria’s grey-coloured cushions provide great outdoor comfort and they’re weather, and to some degree, bird dropping resistant, too, though we would advise storing them in the dry during inclement weather and especially over winter. If you’re a little strapped for cash but are desperate to get out of the house and into the sunshine, then this excellent-value three-piece four-seater will do the trick and do it nicely.

VonHaus Luxury Rattan Bistro Set Best For small spaces £ 299.00 Buy now Buy now Key Specs: Material: PE Rattan, polyester cushion covers Size: H76cm x W56cm x D51cm If you want the rattan look for your garden, terrace or patio but don’t have space for a larger cube or modular furniture set, this Luxury Rattan Bistro Set from affordable brand VonHaus is a great idea. Compact but stylish, the set includes two armchairs, two removable, washable cushions and a small table, and comes in a traditional basket weave style and a grey colourway. It’s low-maintenance, discreet and affordable too.