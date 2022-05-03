There’s a wide range of garden furniture out there - but from garden sofas, to tables and chairs, to rattan garden furniture, we’ve found the outdoor furniture to transform your outdoor spaces

Best garden furniture sets from Lakeland, VonHaus, B&Q, B&M, Dunelm

Now that the sun is coming out, the whole nation is excitedly looking outside wondering when it will be time to bring out the Pimm’s and invite family round for a barbecue.

If you’re lucky enough to have outdoor space, whether a terrace, garden, or patio, you’ll need to furnish it. Whether you have a gigantic garden with space for a 10-seater modular rattan set, or can only squeeze a small bistro set onto your balcony, we have the best garden furniture for you to buy.

Best garden furniture at a glance:

How to choose garden furniture

Before purchasing, think about what kind of furniture would best suit you and your garden. Look for something low-maintenance: many of the best garden furniture options have been pre-treated before you buy them, so when it comes to how to clean them, it’s a matter of simply wiping down the frame and popping the cushion covers in the washing machine: easy!

Also, take into account how many people will be using your garden furniture and for what purpose. If it’s just you or a couple of others at home, a four-seater table set or a pair of loungers might be perfect, while if you’re likely to have guests over for meals a lot, a six-seater, eight-seater or 10-seater dining set might be preferable.

How do I protect my garden furniture?

When it comes to how to protect your furniture, some manufacturers might recommend keeping it in a shed in the winter, while for others, you can simply put a cover over it when it’s not in use. Check out our list of the best garden furniture covers, here.

We’ve rounded up eight of our favourite garden furniture buys, from on-trend hanging rattan egg chairs to five-seater corner sofa sets that will make you feel like you live in a luxurious beach hotel.

We included items in a range of budgets, styles and sizes, so whatever you’re looking for, you’ll find it in our roundup.

Dunelm Ibiza 5 Seater Grey Corner Sofa Set Dunelm Ibiza 5 Seater Grey Corner Sofa Set a corner sofa set 5/5 Key Specs: Material: Plastic and metal Size: Two-seater sofa with single side: H 64cm x W 148.5cm x D 71cm Three-seater sofa with single side with corner: H 64cm x W 219.5cm x D 71cm Table: H 27cm x W 71cm x D 71cm Assembly required: Yes If you want to look outside and feel like you’re on holiday, choose the Ibiza 5 Seater Grey Corner Sofa Set from Dunelm. So easy to assemble, it’s a stylish looking sofa - and the cushions are very comfortable. While it looks like it should cost four times what it does, it also offers seating for up to five people, and even comes with a square table too. We especially love the integrated end table, making a perfect place to put your drinks or magazine. A gorgeous option that really doesn’t cost the earth. £699.00 Buy now

VonHaus Set of 2 Textoline Zero Gravity Reclining Chairs VonHaus Set of 2 Textoline Zero Gravity Reclining Chairs a garden reclining chair 5/5 Key Specs: Material: Powder-coated steel frame, close-weave Oxford 600D fabric Size: H111.5cm x W67.5cm x L91cm Never heard of zero gravity chairs? You’re in for a treat. Zero gravity chairs are designed to suspend your body in a neutral posture, so your feet are elevated in alignment with your heart. It’s hard to imagine how comfortable a pair of zero gravity reclining chairs are until you actually sit in them. The ultimate in fuss-free comfort, these Textoline Zero Gravity Reclining Chair from affordable homeware brand VonHaus have sturdy powder-coated steel frames, a durable woven fabric and an added head pillow. They’re also great for small spaces, as they’re as easy to fold away as they are to extend. £114.99 Buy now

Vincent Sheppard Matteo Outdoor Dining Table Vincent Sheppard Matteo Outdoor Dining Table bringing indoor chic outdoors 4/5 Key Specs: Material: Aluminium and teak Size: 72 x 285 x 100 cm If typical garden furniture, such as metal or rattan, just doesn’t do it for you, then you’ll need something just like this Matteo Outdoor Dining Table by Vincent Sheppard. Beautifully contemporary and sophisticated, the dining table has powder-coated aluminium legs and a teak tabletop. Available in two sizes, the table is durable enough to stay outside while gorgeous enough to move inside if you ever change your mind and want it for your dining room. £2883.00 Buy now

Fringed Hammock Chair Fringed Hammock Chair the joy of a hammock Key Specs: Materials: polyester cotton. Dimensions: Total: L 150 x W 97cm, Hanging loop: L 4 x W 2.5cm, Pole: W 97 x Dia. 3cm After a touch of the tropics in your back garden? This fringed hammock chair will transport you there. With flowing tassels and a generous seat. it’s ideal for a balcony, patio or garden space, utterly luxuriant to sit in and small enough for more bijou spaces. We love it for wiling away hours with a great book. The link here is for just the chair, but if you want the freestanding chair stand that goes with it, you can order it via the same link - it’s £120. £45.00 Buy now

Valencia 100% Rattan Garden Corner Sofa Set in Chocolate Mix and Coffee Cream Valencia 100% Rattan Garden Corner Sofa Set in Chocolate Mix and Coffee Cream flexibility 4/5 Key Specs: Material: Steel and synthetic rattan Size: Corner Sections 78, Mid Sections 70, Individual Ottoman 79, Individual Table 70 DEPTH (CM) Corner Sections 78, Mid Sections 78, Individual Ottoman 65, Individual Table 70 HEIGHT (CM) Corner Sections 69, Mid Sections 69, Individual Ottoman 31, Individual Table 42 A modular furniture set is ideal for a home with changing needs. This Valencia Seater Modular Garden Rattan Corner Sofa Set with Table comes with a four-seat backrest section, two square ottomans, two corner pieces and a corner table, that can all be moved around and adapted to suit you on any given day. It comes with lovely thick cushions for comfort and is also made with a rust-resistant, powder-coated steel framed and UV-resistant resin weave for fuss-free maintenance over the years. £1519.00 Buy now

Black Turin Double Teardrop Egg Chair Black Turin Double Teardrop Egg Chair the most comfy egg chair 5/5 Key Specs: Material: PE wicker and iron, cushion polyester Size: H 196cm x W 122.50 x L 133cm Seat Width 92cm / Seat Depth 54cm Adjustable Size Assembly required: yes Pros: Lusciously comfy Cons: Not a cheap chair Egg chairs are everywhere, but this is our favourite - so chic, and so comfy. If you’re part of a couple who love to cuddle, or you simply love to sprawl out with a bit of extra room for yourself and your favourite book, opt for this Black Turin Double Teardrop Egg Chair from homeware brand Ella James. The chair ticks lots of style boxes, including its on-trend teardrop shape, its timeless, statement black colourway, and its smart quilted lounge cushions. A great piece of furniture that everyone will always run to grab first. £850.00 Buy now

KETTLER Surf Folding Adjustable Sun Lounger, Grey KETTLER Surf Folding Adjustable Sun Lounger, Grey classic sun lounger 5/5 Key Specs: Material: Aluminium frame, all-weather fabric Size:H104 x W68 x L136cm Assembly required: partial assembly required For a classic low-maintenance and comfortable sun lounger you can pull out of the shed year after year, you can’t do better than the KETTLER Surf Folding Adjustable Sun Lounger. Kettler are one of the most popular garden furniture purveyors in the UK, for just cause - they’re never less than excellent. It’s neutral so will fit into any garden, while its adjustable backrest offers four lounging positions. It’s lightweight, easy to store and made of rust-resistant aluminium to make a long-lasting investment. If it’s too plain for you, simply jazz it up with a colourful beach towel and some bright cushions. £329.00 {{#hasItems}} Best Deals Available {{/hasItems}} {{#items}} £{{ price }} Buy now