Don’t let your lovely garden furniture perish in fickle UK summer. A decent furniture cover will keep it tucked up tight when the sun is out of sight

Best garden furniture covers UK 2022

This article contains affiliate links. We may earn a small commission on items purchased through this article, but that does not affect our editorial judgement.

If you’ve spent good money on a piece of garden furniture you’ll naturally want it to last, but a life led outdoors and exposed to the elements will soon tarnish and degrade your prized kit. Timber treatments and coats of paint will help protect against the worst of the weather to a point, but for proper protection you’ll need to invest in a decent cover.

Best garden furniture at a glance

Waterproof covers come in all shapes and sizes to help keep your garden furniture pristine in the wildest of weather. We’ve been tucking up teak and battening down rattan to find some of the best on the market.

Naturally, certain outdoor furniture pieces will require dedicated-shaped covers - think parasols and L-shapes patio sofas, for example. By contrast, though, some furniture covers can be adjusted to house a wide selection of garden chairs, tables and other outdoor furniture.

It’s not just water you’re looking to stave off from your furniture: you’ll need materials that work against dust, dirt, wind, and UV rays (particularly harsh on paint jobs, fabrics and wooden furniture).

The best furniture covers utilise innovative layers to ensure your outdoor living spaces are preserved, even through the months you’re spending most of your time indoors.

Vonhaus 3 Seater Bench Cover Vonhaus 3 Seater Bench Cover best bench cover 4/5 KEY SPECS: Dimensions: Height: Front: 60cm Back: 80cm Depth: 70cm Length: 160cm PROS: Cheap This generously-proportioned cover is made from a light yet tough 600D polyester with water-resistant PVC lining to offer maximum protection for your prized garden bench. It features an elasticated hem with drawstring, toggle and fastening clips for a secure fitting and has two covered air vents at the side to help guard against mould. This cover comes in a slick slate grey hue. £24.99 Buy now

Argos Home Deluxe Extra Large Oval Patio Set Cover Argos Home Deluxe Extra Large Oval Patio Set Cover oval cover for patio sets 4/5 KEY SPECS: Dimensions: Height: 95cm Width: 270cm Depth: 210cm PROS: Huge CONS: Grey colour doesn’t exactly blend in Cast this vast cover over your outdoor oval table for paramount protection against the changeable British weather. It’s made from strong waterproof polyester with a PVC lining and comes with an elasticated cord to lash it down if it starts lashing it down. Its extra large size means it ‘should’ comfortably cover a 6 chair furniture set, but check your measurements first before investing. This cover comes with a 1 year guarantee. £47.00 Buy now

Wilko Dark Green Rectangle Table Cover Wilko Dark Green Rectangle Table Cover budget cover 3/5 KEY SPECS: Dimensions: Height: 69cm Width: 180cm Depth: 102cm PROS: Great value CONS: Keep away from fire Shelter your prized garden table from the elements with this bargainous waterproof cover from Wilco. It’s made from tough polythene tarpaulin and comes in a dark green, garden-friendly hue. Use the include cord to thread through the eyelet holes in the cover to shore it down if things get gusty in your garden. Just note that this cover is not fireproof, so keep it well away from BBQs or fire pits. £12.00 Buy now

Bosmere Furniture cover Bosmere Furniture cover medium cover 5/5 KEY SPECS: Dimensions: Height: 90cm Width: 270cm Depth: 180cm PROS: Quality fabric CONS: None - this is superlative This capacious cover from Bosmere is just the ticket for casting over an outdoor furniture set in times of inclement weather. It’s made from PVC free, weatherproof UV stabilised polyester fabric which is breathable to help guard against mildew and damp. A toggled drawstring keeps the cover tight and flap-free, and you get a smart bag to cover your cover when not in use. £100.00 Buy now

Garland Stacking Chair Cover Garland Stacking Chair Cover chair cover 4/5 KEY SPECS: Dimensions: Height: 107cm Width: 61cm Depth: 61cm PROS: Good value. CONS: Check size before purchase If you’ve got a set of stackable chairs that need shielding from the weather, bag them up with one of these. This polythene grade cover offers full UV protection and boasts welded leak proof seams to prevent water ingress. A drawstring at the base helps keep things secure, and should your stack come under airborne avian attack, it’ll wipe clean easily with a few wipes from a damp cloth. £16.00 {{#hasItems}} Best Deals Available {{/hasItems}} {{#items}} £{{ price }} Buy now

Jayant Parasol Cover Jayant Parasol Cover parasol cover 4/5 KEY SPECS: Dimensions (three sizes): Height: 240cm Width: 68cm Diameter: 68cmHeight: 250cm Width: 55cm Diameter: 60cmHeight: 250cm Width: 85cm Diameter: 85cm PROS: Quality material CONS: Quite expensive For posh parasol protection, invest in one of these to keep it clean and ready to greet the sun on its next unfurling. The Jayant parasol cover is made from a lined ripstop polyester which guards against UV and rain. It’s also breathable which helps to reduce the chances of mildew and mould forming on the underside. This cover is available in three parasol-pleasing sizes. £64.99 Buy now

Garland Premium Large Cushion Bag Garland Premium Large Cushion Bag cushion covers 4/5 KEY SPECS: Dimensions: Height: 65cm Width: 65cm Depth: 180cm PROS: Large and roomy CONS: None Got fancy garden cushions for your outdoor seating and want them to stay speckless and plump? Well tuck them up in this sizable PVC cushion bag from which offers full AV protection and boasts welded seams to prevent watery ingress. This bag also features a full length zip for easy access and has carry handles for when you need to transport your cushion-y cargo to the shed for winter storage. This bag also carries an impressive 7 year guarantee. £55.00 Buy now