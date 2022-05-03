From sturdy cast iron, to lightweight aluminium, we look at the metal garden furniture to furnish your outdoor space this in style this summer

Best metal garden furniture: from round metal tables to benches

Metal is an ideal garden furniture material: hardwearing, weather-resistant and great-looking, it can be dressed up with cushions, colours and accessories to make dreamy places to sit, eat and lounge all summer.

Best metal garden furniture at a glance:

Which metal is the best material for garden furniture?

There are three primary metals used for creating metal garden furniture, each with it’s own pros and cons.

Iron

Pros

Cast iron and worgarden furniture is chic, stylish, and perennially fashionable. A durable, ultra-strong material, you can leave it outside - if it is powder-coated, it will be weatherproof.

Cons

Wrought and cast iron is heavy! Although you can leave it outside easily, that may be a necessity - as they’re difficult to move and store. They’ll rust in the elements if not power-coated.

Iron can be cold and uncomfortable.

Steel

Pros

Another sturdy material, steel benefits from being lighter than cast iron. Stainless steel is rustproof.

Cons

Steel chairs and tables can get hot when the sun is out - you’ll need cushions to sit on it comfortably. Again, you’ll need powder-coated steel if you want it to be weather proof.

Aluminium

Pros

Lighter than its iron or steel counterparts, aluminium is quite the impressive material: rust-resistant, durable, affordable, and easy to look after. Powder-coated aluminium is resistant to UV light and rustproof. Can be powder-coated in a range of attractive colours and finishes.

Cons

Cheap, un-treated aluminium is white-hot to the touch when it’s sunny.

Aluminium wins the prizes for cheapest, most durable, longest-latest metal for garden furniture, but cast iron is so stylish and will stay in fashion year after year, it would be our choice if you’re furnishing a garden for a home you’re planning on staying put at for quite some time.

What metal garden furniture should I choose?

Before you invest in a metal garden furniture set, think about your home’s particular needs and how much space you have. If you only have a small terrace, balcony or patio, a small bistro set, garden bench or statement chair might be best.

If you’re lucky enough to have a big garden, you might prefer to invest in a four-seater, six-seater, eight-seater or even 10-seater dining set. Many of these will come ready with tables, parasols, chairs and cushions, so you’ll have everything you need with one purchase.

We’ve rounded up the best metal garden furniture, including a range of prices, styles and colours, so that whatever the look of your home and garden, and whatever your budget, you’ll find metal garden furniture that you’ll fall in love with here.

Best metal garden furniture UK 2022

Sunflower Yellow Metal Garden Bench Sunflower Yellow Metal Garden Bench an iron garden bench 4/5 Key Specs: Material: Iron Size: H98cm x W124cm x D46cm Pros: Can stay outside year-round; Jaunty yellow colour scheme; 20s style Cons: You’ll need to assemble it yourself To inject some colour into a small space, opt for this sunflower yellow metal bench from trendy online brand Rockett St George. Its iron frame, 20s-style peacock backrest and curved armrests are stylish and on-trend, while its bright canary hue is sure to pep up any small patio, terrace or garden. Team with eye-catching cushions and outdoor rugs for a Pinterest-perfect vibe. If it’s too bright for you, it’s also available in black for a timeless look. £245.00 Buy now

Geometric Tiled Dining Table Geometric Tiled Dining Table stylish al fresco dining 4/5 Key Specs: Materials : black iron frame with Seville marble mosaic table top, acacia legs Size: Total: H 76 x W 180 x D 90cm Pros : Looks fabulous; Spacious; Durable Cons : Seats need to be bought separately Assembly required: partial This is just stunning, managing the neat trick of a being a neutral, natural style table, sympathetic to bucolic surroundings, AND a contemporary, modern design. Yes, it’s more mixed materials than strictly speaking metal, but the back iron frame will last, and it allows you to comfortably sit six large chairs around the table. Chic and superb. £675.00 Buy now

B&Q Colorado Metal 4 Seater Dining Set B&Q Colorado Metal 4 Seater Dining Set comfort and affordability 5/5 Key Specs: Material: Table: Glass and steel Cushion: Polyester Size: Table: (L)900mm x (W)900mm x (H)720mm Chair: (H)880mm x (D)540mm x (W)700mm Pros: Inexpensive; Comfortable; All-in-one set; Plush cushions Cons: Hard work to assemble For a really comfortable outdoor dining set that comes with everything you’ll need without costing a fortune, go for the Colorado Metal 4 Seater Dining Set from trusty British brand B&Q. The set comes with a table, a parasol, four chairs and matching cushions, providing everything you’ll ever need for lovely summer meals outdoors. The cushions are even reversible, a nice touch when you feel like switching up your look. £280.00 Buy now

Sunflower Mosaic Bistro Set Outdoor Patio Garden Furniture Table and 2 Chairs Sunflower Mosaic Bistro Set Outdoor Patio Garden Furniture Table and 2 Chairs stylish bistro set 4/5 Key Specs: Material: Metal Size: Size (H) 71cm (Diam) 61cm Pros: Gorgeous; Easy to move; Perfect for coffee in the sun Cons: Not waterproof If you only have space for a bistro set on your small terrace, make it this stylish one from Home Source. The set includes two wrought iron metal seats and a stylish round table, with the timeless mosaic design elevating this set above standard bistro sets. The chairs also fold away, perfect for small spaces. £149.99 {{#hasItems}} Best Deals Available {{/hasItems}} {{#items}} £{{ price }} Buy now

Kettler Surf Active 6-Seater Garden Dining Table & Reclining Chairs Set Kettler Surf Active 6-Seater Garden Dining Table & Reclining Chairs Set dining table and chair set 4/5 Key Specs: Table: 75cm H x 100cm W x 170cm L, Chairs: 100cm H x 85cm W x 63.5cm D Pros: Sophisticated outdoor dining looks; Reclining chairs Cons: Some self assembly required Kettler has combined aluminium with teak and glass – two more materials that match aluminium’s year-round durability – in this stylish outdoor dining set. For a little under £1,500 you get six chairs and a dining table which, at 170cm x 100cm, can comfortably accommodate six people for all but the most extravagant banquets. For an extra touch of comfort the chairs each have multiple reclining positions and teak arm rests, sourced from sustainably managed forests. The powder-coated dark grey aluminium frames are slimline and stylish, with textile sling fabric for the chairs seats and backs providing flexibility, and a teak-effect glass table top to match the arm rests. £1439.00 Buy now

Wayfair Berkeley Round 6-Person 132Cm Long Dining Set with Cushions and Umbrella Wayfair Berkeley Round 6-Person 132Cm Long Dining Set with Cushions and Umbrella a round 6 seater 4/5 Key Specs: Material: Cast aluminium Size: Table: 75cm H x 132cm W x 132cm L Chair: 90cm H x 63cm W x 54cm D Pros: Elegant; Understated; Parasol can be tilted; Comfortable Cons: Wayfair’s delivery service is not the most flexible There’s nothing like a round table to really get the conversation flowing, and this Berkeley round table set from homeware giant Wayfair. It comes with a table, parasol, chairs and six cushions, and is made from rust-resistant cast aluminium for easy maintenance. We love the classic criss-cross design, stylish grey colour and relaxed, curved shape of the armchairs. £1119.99 Buy now

Rattan Glider Bench Rattan Glider Bench metal bench 4/5 Key Specs: Materials: power-coated metal frame, rattan weave seats Size: 90cm H x 120cm W x 76cm D Pros: Comfortable for elder sitters; Gentle swing motion Cons: Requires at-home assembly Assembly required: yes This easy-to-assemble swing bench would look equally at home under a shady tree in your garden or on small porch if you have limited outdoor space. The powder-coated metal frame is crafted to withstand the elements, while the swing is gentle - to lull yourself in slow, steady sways. The polyrattan seat and backing is gentle on sore backs and makes for comfy sitting - this is a good option for those of us who aren’t as young as we once were. £142.99 Buy now

Wallace Metal Garden Chair with Arms Wallace Metal Garden Chair with Arms metal chairs 5/5 Best for: Outdoor lounging Key Specs: Material: Micro-perforated metal Size: 63.5 x H 69.5 x D 64.5cm Pros: Very comfortable; Light; Easy to move Cons: Low slung seat is difficult for those with mobility concerns Relaxing in the sun is the dreamiest part about having outside space, so treat yourself to a lounging chair as well as a more formal dining set. We love this Wallace Metal Garden Chair with armrests, which looks as good as it feels. Made with micro-perforated metal with an epoxy finish, this is a low-maintenance but highly stylish, understated design that will add style points to your garden. There’s also a matching low garden table if you’re keen to add to your collection. £350.00 Buy now

Hurghada Sun Lounger Hurghada Sun Lounger sun lounger 4.5/5 Key Specs: Size: Height49cm x Width51cm x Depth174cm Pros: Stylish yet affordable; Folds away when not in use Cons: No wheels Assembly required: yes Trendy furniture designers love the challenge of making a new sun lounger, and aluminium is often their preferred choice of material for its ability to be crafted into sleek, modern shapes. But such high design can come at an extortionate price. So to see a lounger that marries functionality with classy, contemporary looks for under £100 makes us sit up and take notice. The lounger can not only be adjusted to five recline positions, but it can also be folded away for space-saving storage. The epoxy treated aluminium and plastic-coated canvas are both hard wearing and comfortable, and it comes in a choice of cool colours. If you’re someone who chases the sun around the garden all day then you might curse the lack of wheels for easy movement, but for catching rays without feeling guilty about the cost, this is money well spent. £97.50 Buy now