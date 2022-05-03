Whether you have a grand garden or a limited patio space, a great set of inexpensive outdoor furniture can help you make the most of your space and enjoy the summer

Best cheap garden furniture UK 2022

Whether we’ll get a legitimate summer or not this year remains to be seen. That said, we’ve got everything crossed for sun enough to luxuriate in classic British style: spending as much time as possible in our patio, barbecued foods as our sole source of nourishment, back garden sun-bathing.

While, weatherly speaking, we’ve had no indication that a toasty spell is on its merry way, we are optimists, and so we’re getting our gardens and outdoor spaces in order for the summer that we’re putting all our energy into manifesting – and getting our hands on a good quality, inexpensive garden furniture set is task numero uno.

Best cheap garden furniture sets at a glance

What to look for in a decent garden furniture set, you ask?

Well, the first obvious factors that will inform your decision are: the number of people you plan on entertaining, the type of entertaining you have planned:

Will you be using your garden furniture set for casual drinks al fresco, or for eating meals? The latter requires a dining table style set-up - outdoor table and chairs - while a coffee or side table set might be sufficient for the former, and the space you have.

Since they get used so infrequently in the UK (*sobs*), it makes sense to shop for a low-cost garden furniture set.

What material is best for garden furniture?

But, that doesn’t mean you have to compromise on quality. Before buying, consider whether the set you have your eye on is weather-proof (or if there’s an option to purchase a cover for it) to ensure it lasts longer than a few measly summers.

Sets made from plastic tend to be weather-proof by nature, but often look a bit chintzy and cheap.

By contrast, metal is attractive and sturdier in appearance, but will require a rust-resistant coating (or appropriate storage) - look for the words ‘powder-coated’, particularly on aluminium sets.

Wooden sets look very sympathetic to green and lush garden surrounds, but need to be treated, and you’re best to cover them with furniture covers when not in use to prolong their longevity.

That in mind, we scoured a wide range of garden furniture from compiled a list of 8 of the best cheap garden furniture sets for your outside space this year and, best of all, they’re all under £200. Happy shopping!

The best cheap garden furniture sets for your outside space

Atlantic 4 Seater Metal Patio Set – Black & Silver Atlantic 4 Seater Metal Patio Set – Black & Silver meals in the shade 4.5/5 KEY SPECS: Made from steel and fabric, glass table top Seats 4 people Table size: H71, W80, L80cm. Seat size: H88, W53, D67cm. Pros: parasol included, chairs collapsible and table legs removable for easy storing, easy to clean, recommended by 92% customers. Cons: Parasol base not included. At £140 for a four-person garden furniture set and parasol, one can hardly grumble at the good value for money. And that's not all this bargain Argos set has going for it. For starters, it's super easy for two people to put together (music to your ears, we're sure, since garden furniture is notoriously fiddly to build) – you'll probably have it up and ready for al fresco lunches in under an hour. Secondly, it's lightweight and very easy to store (the legs detach from the glass table top and the chairs are collapsible). It also wins points for faff-free cleaning, too (we love a wipe-clean furnishing). As far as sticking points go: the parasol is a little on the small side, as is the table, but both do the job just fine. It's also worth noting that the set does not include a parasol base, so you'll need to source one separately. Four-seater not suitable for your family? Argos sells the same set as a six-seater, too. £140.00

EVRE Rattan Garden Furniture 4 Piece Set EVRE Rattan Garden Furniture 4 Piece Set low-cost lounging 4.5/5 KEY SPECS: Made from Polyethylene, Rattan, Glass Seats 4 people Two Seater Sofa 100x50x82 (HxWxD) Chairs: 47x47x82 Coffee table: 66x40x38. Pros: Comes in 3 colours, excellent reviews, shower-proof cushions Cons: Fiddly assembly, doesn't come with a cover. Decent quality rattan garden furniture isn't easy to come by, so this highly-rated Amazon set is a bit of a unicorn. Comprising a small sofa, two armchairs and a glass-topped coffee table, it's ideal for small outside spaces if socialising is high on the agenda (it's less practical for outdoor dining, for obvious reasons). The set is compact and pretty comfy, thanks to the 5cm-thick seat cushions (though, back cushions wouldn't go amiss – but who are we to sneer at a set that's such good value for money), and it's easy to clean too (the rattan frames can be wiped clean, the cushion covers can be removed and hand washed). A couple of things to consider before adding this set to your online basket: it's quite fiddly to put together – ideally, you'll have an electric screwdriver and a buddy to build it with. Also, it doesn't come with a cover and, unless you have ample shed space, isn't all that easy to store. It is shower-proof, but would survive longer if properly shielded from the elements. £174.98

GoodHome Virginia Wooden 2 Seater Bistro Set GoodHome Virginia Wooden 2 Seater Bistro Set balconies and small spaces 4/5 KEY SPECS: Made from Acacia Seats 2 Chairs: 380mmH X 380mmW X 490mmD Table: 740mmH X 600mmW X 600L Pros: Foldable and easy to store, no assembly required, water repellent Cons: Not comfy for long periods, not UV resistant POV: you're looking for a stylish and space-saving garden furniture set for your compact – but extremely cute – outside space. If that's you, B&Q's wooden bistro set might be just what you're after. We won't dance around the fact that, visually, the set is very simple – just plain wood and a simplistic design – but, honestly, that's what we kind of love about it. We can see it looking right at home on a balcony bursting with foliage and draped in fairy lights. Another thing we love? As the pieces are all collapsible there's absolutely no assembly required – which also means they're super easy to stash away in-between use. Granted, they aren't the comfiest seats in the world, so the set probably isn't a good investment if you plan to sit and chill for hours at a time or if you need extra back support, for example. On the whole, though, they do the job – we'd just nab a couple of seat cushions to make outdoor mealtimes that little bit more comfortable. £95.00

Geoffe Rattan 2 seater set with cushions Geoffe Rattan 2 seater set with cushions comfort 5/5 KEY SPECS: Made from rattan, steel, polyester cushion covers, glass table top Seats 2 Chairs: 76cm H x 57.5cm W x 53cm D Table: 39cm H x 40cm L x 40cm D Pros: Easy to assemble, removable cushion covers, weather resistant, rust resistant. Cons: No cover provided. If you're on the hunt for a couple of low-cost, cosy armchairs for sunset gazing as you sip a glass of vino – this Wayfair set is for you. The smart steel frame gives it an edge over other rattan designs, as it's much more sturdy and looks more high end that it actually is. It's really comfy, too, thanks to the 7cm thick cushions and ergonomically designed backrest. The coffee table is small, and won't accommodate more than a couple of drinks and bowls of picky bits, but both the frames and cushion covers are easy to keep clean. The biggest con is the lack of cover to keep it protected from soggy Great British winters (and summers, oftentimes), but those can be bought separately. It's fairly straightforward to assemble, and has rave reviews online. £136.00

Gardenline Compact Bistro Set Gardenline Compact Bistro Set a party of two 4.5/5 KEY SPECS: Made from Steel, Wicker, Tempered Glass, Polyester Seats 2 Armchairs: 55 x 55 x 84cm each Table: 112 x 62 x 74cm Cushions: 41.5 x 48 x 5cm each Pros: Chais slot beneath the table, seat and back cushions, excellent reviews online Cons: No cover provided This set gets a big pat on the metaphorical back for both its comfort and its convenience. The seat and back cushions make it impressively comfy (particularly as it's so reasonably priced) and we love that the backrests fold down so the chairs can tuck under the table, making it super compact (ideal when outside space is limited and multifunctional). It's not too complex to assemble, but is a little time-consuming. A few buyers have reported the odd wobbly (furniture) leg so it's advisable to loosely fit all the bolts before going around and tightening. There's no cover included, but best to source one if you want to ensure the set maintains its smart aesthetic for as long as possible. £189.99

Charles Bentley Folding Metal Bistro Set Charles Bentley Folding Metal Bistro Set colour lovers 4/5 KEY SPECS: Made from metal Seats 2 Table: Dia. 60 x H71cm Chairs: W41 x D45 x H80cm Pros: Easy to store, comes in a range of colours, lightweight Cons: Not the comfiest option, colours look a little different in person We'll be frank: metal garden furniture sans cushioning generally wouldn't be our first choice, however, what makes a great garden set is entirely subjective, and we sense there's an entire demographic that this Wilko furniture is perfect for. In its favour: it comes in five colours, including pink, green, and blue – ideal if your idea of a dreamy outside space is playful pieces and an abundance of colour. It's also completely collapsible, so it's great for small spaces and easy to tuck away when not in use. No, it's not the comfiest option on the market, but a couple of seat cushions could significantly improve its snugness and, if the online reviews are anything to go by (they are, of course) it's great quality and has the potential to last a fair while. £120.00

Helsinki 4 Seater Bronze Dining Set Helsinki 4 Seater Bronze Dining Set overall value for money 4.5/5 KEY SPECS: Made from Table: 40% Steel, 60% Glass, Chair: 85% Steel, 15% Sling, Umbrella: 90% Steel, 10% Polyester Seats 4 Square Table: L 84cm x W 84cm x H 74cm Folding Chair: L 64cm x W 57.5cm x H 92cm Umbrella: L 129cm x W 129cm x H 220cm Pros: Parasol included, lightweight set, low maintenance care, foldable chairs Cons: Table and parasol a little on the small side, no cover If you're on the hunt for a garden furniture set that's comfy, easily assembled and kind to your bank balance, Dunelm's Helsinki dining set is well worth considering. Design-wise, the set is pretty standard – something you'd find in many high street furniture stores – however, at £149 for the set, the quality is superior – and many online reviewers agree. It takes minimal time to assemble (and a person could do it alone without difficulty), and the seats are supremely snug (they also fold down for convenient storing). The bronze colour way gives this simple set a little lift – it looks smart and stylish in most garden settings. Our main gripe with this set: the table and, especially, the parasol, are a little on the small side. £149.00