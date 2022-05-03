Be it an aluminium coffee table for your morning cup in the sun, or a lavish furniture set, there are few garden furniture materials more durable than aluminium

Best aluminium garden furniture: dining table sets, sofas, chairs and sun loungers

This article contains affiliate links. We may earn a small commission on items purchased through this article, but that does not affect our editorial judgement.

As we head towards summer, thoughts turn to spending longer in the garden – relaxing in a chair or bench, serving up an al fresco lunch, or having a few friends round for evening drinks.

And inevitably, as we gaze out on our gardens, emerging from their winter slumber, many of us will be considering an investment in new garden furniture to aid those relaxing and dining experiences.

Best aluminium garden furniture at a glance:

Why pick aluminium garden furniture?

When choosing garden furniture it’s all too easy to view it as a summer-only accessory, but you should also consider its year round performance so you can not only take advantage of those nice days of weather out-of-season, but also that it can survive mixed weather conditions without needing to be replaced every few years.

This longevity is one of the reasons aluminium is one of the most popular materials for garden furniture – providing it’s properly coated it can survive in extreme weather conditions and be fit for a lifetime of use.

Besides this durability, furniture designers love working with aluminium as it provides enough flexibility to shape it how they wish and produce a wide range of contemporary looks, either on its own or combined with other materials. To further aluminium’s advantages for the consumer, it’s also strong yet relatively lightweight, with plenty of choice for all budgets.

If aluminium sounds like a suitable option for you and your garden then we’ve found these eight furniture products to cover all tastes and budgets – whether your aim is wining and dining or simply relaxing in the sun.

READ MORE GARDEN FURNITURE COVERAGE:

Our favourite aluminium outdoor furniture for 2022

Charles Bentley Cast Aluminium Bistro Set Charles Bentley Cast Aluminium Bistro Set bistro table & chair set 4/5 Key Specs: 2 x armchairs, 1 x table, 2 x grey seat cushions Dimensions: Table: D70cm H68cm. Chairs: D56 x W50 x H93cm Pros: Comes with detachable cushions; Hole for parasol (parasol not provided) Cons: More expensive than steel A bistro table and chair set is perfect for placing close to the house for an impromptu breakfast or afternoon tea, should the sun persuade you outside, and can be added to all but the smallest garden or yard. You’ll find a lot of cheap steel options available but these usually need to be well maintained in order to prevent them from rusting. If you can afford to spend a little more money, this cast aluminium table and two chair set looks the part and should prove to be a sound long term investment. The table and chair backs have a lattice design that gives them a certain café chic while a subtle etched pattern on the legs adds detail to its curvaceous good looks. The chairs have detachable grey cushions and there are central holes in the table for a parasol should you be needing some shade while enjoying your coffee and croissant. £270.00 {{#hasItems}} Best Deals Available {{/hasItems}} {{#items}} £{{ price }} Buy now

Kettler Surf Active 6-Seater Garden Dining Table & Reclining Chairs Set Kettler Surf Active 6-Seater Garden Dining Table & Reclining Chairs Set dining table and chair set 4/5 Key Specs: Table: 75cm H x 100cm W x 170cm L, Chairs: 100cm H x 85cm W x 63.5cm D Pros: Sophisticated outdoor dining looks; Reclining chairs Cons: Some self assembly required Kettler has combined aluminium with teak and glass – two more materials that match aluminium’s year-round durability – in this stylish outdoor dining set. For a little under £1,500 you get six chairs and a dining table which, at 170cm x 100cm, can comfortably accommodate six people for all but the most extravagant banquets. For an extra touch of comfort the chairs each have multiple reclining positions and teak arm rests, sourced from sustainably managed forests. The powder-coated dark grey aluminium frames are slimline and stylish, with textile sling fabric for the chairs seats and backs providing flexibility, and a teak-effect glass table top to match the arm rests. £1439.00 Buy now

Kochi Garden 3 Seater Sofa Kochi Garden 3 Seater Sofa a garden sofa 5/5 Key Specs: Material: Aluminium, Polyester Size: Height (cm) 77 x Width (cm) 225 x Depth (cm) 78 Pros: Hard wearing frame; Contemporary look Cons: Minimal style not to everyone’s taste Garden designers will often suggest your outdoor space should be seen as an extension to your home and will treat it as an extra ‘room’ for relaxing and entertaining. If you’ve got the space then a good quality sofa will certainly lure you out of the house more often. Aluminium is an ideal material for sofa construction, being able to stand up to the rigours of both the weather and multiple bodies sitting and lying on them. They can also look every bit as stylish as your interior furniture, as exemplified by this contemporary 3-seater sofa. The sleek black frames have contrasting taupe cushions made from hard wearing, textured polyester. Although weather proof it’s best to protect the cushions from winter rain to maintain their good looks, but that aluminium frame should keep on repelling whatever weather comes its way. £775.00 Buy now

Hurghada Sun Lounger Hurghada Sun Lounger sun lounger 4.5/5 Key Specs: Size: Height49cm x Width51cm x Depth174cm Pros: Stylish yet affordable; Folds away when not in use Cons: No wheels Assembly required: yes Trendy furniture designers love the challenge of making a new sun lounger, and aluminium is often their preferred choice of material for its ability to be crafted into sleek, modern shapes. But such high design can come at an extortionate price. So to see a lounger that marries functionality with classy, contemporary looks for under £100 makes us sit up and take notice. The lounger can not only be adjusted to five recline positions, but it can also be folded away for space-saving storage. The epoxy treated aluminium and plastic-coated canvas are both hard wearing and comfortable, and it comes in a choice of cool colours. If you’re someone who chases the sun around the garden all day then you might curse the lack of wheels for easy movement, but for catching rays without feeling guilty about the cost, this is money well spent. £97.50 Buy now

Relaxadays Garden Bench Relaxadays Garden Bench a garden bench 4.5/5 Key Specs: Materials: Aluminium, Size: Length 98 cm x Width 41 cm Height x 82 cm Pros: Stylish vintage look; Curves for added comfort Cons: Needs some self assembly The powder coated aluminium has been given a vintage look for this bench, with a worn black paint and bronze colouring, and lattice design for the back and seat. We like the subtle curves that work their way up from the legs, through to the arm rests and into that lattice pattern on the back, and the slight curve on the seat that makes it a bit more comfortable to sit on. With a length of 98cm it can seat two people while the curved seat not only adds a visual link to the overall design but also that makes it a bit more comfortable to sit on. This bench would look great on the patio, porch or beneath a shady tree. £175.90 Buy now

Zeitz Folding Deck Chair (Set of 2) Zeitz Folding Deck Chair (Set of 2) folding deck chair 3.5/5 Pros: Adjustable back; Headrest included Cons: Lacks traditional deckchair stripes The simplest piece of garden furniture is, arguably, the deckchair – a portable piece that can be used in the garden, on the campsite or out on a picnic. Some may grumble that deckchairs aren’t especially comfortable, but Dakota Fields have upgraded the classic design with one that has an adjustable back and comes with a headrest. A sturdy aluminium frame is fitted with a PVC coated polyester fabric so, unlike the cheaper wooden deckchair standards, it can be left outside all year round with minimal maintenance required. It comes in sober grey or wine red for a modern look, although we would like to see an option in traditional deck chair coloured stripes. £114.99 Buy now

Stockholm Corner Lounge Set with Firepit Stockholm Corner Lounge Set with Firepit lounge set 5/5 Key Specs: Table Total: H 63 x W 109 x D 109.5cm Fire pit: W 40 x D 40cm Stools (x2) Total: H 35 x W 60 x D 40cm Corner set Small section: H 85 x W 160 x D 70cm Large section: H 85 x W 230 x D 70cm Pros: Includes table top areas for cups and plates; Firepit integrated into contemporary design Cons: Takes up a lot of storage space If you’ve got the budget then a full lounge set will make invitations to your garden parties the hottest tickets in town. And, with this aluminium frame set, you can make the occasions even hotter by starting up the firepit that comes with it. The full spec of this luxury set is a five seat cushioned corner sofa with slatted wooden ends that can be used as side tables; two stools with matching weatherproof cushions; a firepit with wood effect table top surrounds that act as somewhere else to place plates and cups. You’ll need to fit a standard 5kg gas bottle to power the flames, and the manufacturers advise bringing the lot in during prolonged spells of weather, so you’ll need a decent space to store it all. But if space (and money) are not a problem then get set for a summer of garden partying. £3295.00 Buy now