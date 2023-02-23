Enjoy your outdoor space from the vantage point of a comfy set. From wooden swing seats, to multi-seater swing chairs, here are the best garden swing chairs

Best garden swing chairs: from two-seater love-seats to wooden swings

The contemporary garden is expected to perform a myriad of functions.

These include being a place to grow fruit and veg; show off flower displays; boast a neat lawn; entertain the kids; allow the pets somewhere to exercise; be a sporting arena; host dinner parties; attract wildlife; and much more.

With all of the energy required for each of these activities it can be easy to forget that a garden is also a place in which to relax.

When it comes to putting your feet up on the patio or lawn, nothing quite aids relaxing as much as a swinging chair, with the gentle to-and-fro rocking action helping you to change pace to the slow lane while the stresses of the day drift away.

Swinging chairs come in many shapes and sizes, and are built from numerous materials – from simple canvas hammocks slung beneath a tree to large, sturdy solid wood structures that can seat the whole family.

If you’re keen to get into the swing of garden relaxation then we’ve picked out some of the best chairs available.

Aldi Hanging Egg Chair Best For the trendiest egg chair around £ 189.00 Buy now Buy now Key Specs: Size: H195cm x W100cm x D95cm Pros: Easy to assemble; Comes with comfy cushions Cons: Sells out quickly Egg shapes are popular among all manner of garden products, with BBQs, lamps and planters being just some of the items that get the ovoid treatment. But perhaps the most common garden object to adopt this shape is the swinging chair, as exemplified by this rattan creation from Aldi. At under £200 it’s very well priced and comes with a sturdy stand and comfy cushions. The lightweight material means it’s easy to move around the garden, so you can quickly switch from sun to shade, and that classic egg-shape and natural look means it doesn’t look out of place wherever it resides. The steel frame can take a load of up to 100kg and is powder-coated so, along with the chair and cushions, it’s completely weather resistant. This is one of Aldi’s big garden hits and is so popular that it rapidly sells every time new stock is released so if you see one, snap it up quick.

Black Turin Teardrop Egg Chair Best For the most comfy egg chair £ 695.00 Buy now Buy now Key Specs: Material: PE wicker and iron, cushion polyester Size: H 196cm x W 122.50 x L 133cm Seat Width 92cm / Seat Depth 54cm Adjustable Size Assembly required: yes Pros: Lusciously comfy Cons: Not a cheap chair Egg chairs are everywhere, but this is our favourite - so chic, and so comfy. If you’re part of a couple who love to cuddle, or you simply love to sprawl out with a bit of extra room for yourself and your favourite book, opt for this Black Turin Teardrop Egg Chair from homeware brand Ella James. The chair ticks lots of style boxes, including its on-trend teardrop shape, its timeless, statement black colourway, and its smart quilted lounge cushions. A great piece of furniture that everyone will always run to grab first.

Branwell Porch Swing with Canopy Best For family gardens £ 295.00 Buy now Buy now Key Specs: Size: 170cm H X 155cm W X 110cm D Pros: Large canopy; Strong steel design Cons: Too big for some gardens This popular swing seat can carry three people, gently rocking them beneath a generously sized canopy. It’s built from strong powder coated metal frames with PV coated textilene chair fabric that combines comfort with durability. This fabric is not only weatherproof but is also easy to clean should it receive drink spillages, making it well suited for family use. It’s quite large but its neat design won’t look out of place anywhere but the smallest gardens and it offers good value for family comfort.

Outsunny 2 Seater Porch Wooden Swing Bench Best For porch bench £ 89.00 Buy now Buy now Key Specs: Size: H61cm x W119cm x D65cm Pros: Great value; Natural wood Cons: No stand – you’ll need somewhere strong to hang it We’ve all seen scenes in movies where characters gently rock on a swinging porch bench, plucking a banjo or guitar and watching the world drift by. If you’ve dreamed of creating this simple idyll for yourself then a basic wooden bench like this one from Outsunny will do the trick, without breaking the bank. It’s supplied with galvanised steel chains, but no frame, so you’ll need to hang it on something that can take the strain of both the bench and the advertised 200kg weight capacity – whether that’s a built structure on the porch or patio or a strong tree in the garden. It’s constructed along classic wooden bench lines, with a slatted structure that’s treated with a waterproof coating, and has room for two. And while this simple approach may not afford the comfort of other seats in this list, a few choice cushions will help soften the edges. Now all you need is a banjo.

Globo Royal Garden Hanging 2–Person Chair Best For two-seater love seat £ 1499.00 Buy now Buy now £1499 with stand, £869 without stand Key Specs: Size: H181cm x W238cm x D149cm Pros: Extremely comfortable; Stylish design Cons: Expensive If you want to cosy up with someone special in your garden then few chairs offer as much romantic comfort as the Global Royal Chair. The wooden oval shape curves at the back and sides in a way that allows two people to comfortably snuggle up together facing outwards, or shuffle up closer in any number of more intimate positions. It comes fitted with luxurious waterproof cushions in grey or cream that add to the cosy factor and, with detachable covers that can be washed, you’re able to keep them in prime condition. The seat can be suspended from a tree or you can invest in a matching stand which, like the frame, has a curvaceous wooden structure that provides the necessary strength, besides having a uniquely stylish appearance.

B&Q GoodHome Apolima Brown & Ebony Black Rattan Effect Hanging Egg Chair Best For rattan egg chair £ 350.00 Buy now Buy now Key Specs: Material: Steel and synthetic rattan Size: Product height 1960mm Pros: Good looking; Durable Cons: Takes up quite a bit of space Every year, as soon as there’s a bit of sun, there’s a mad rush to buy a hanging egg chair before they eventually all sell out. The on-trend design is showing no signs of waning in popularity, so get yours soon before the rush. The GoodHome Apolima Brown & Ebony Black Rattan Effect Hanging Egg Chair, from B&Q, is an attractive and affordable option, with a low-maintenance synthetic rattan frame, removable and washable covers and a sturdy build.

Kampen Living Garden Swing Seat Best For wooden frame chair £ 599.99 Buy now Buy now Key Specs: Size H200cm x W202cm x D120cm Pros: Striking design; Cleanable seats Cons: Seat is quite narrow Wooden frame swings can often look quite cumbersome, so credit to Kampen Living for constructing this stylish option at a reasonable price. A strong larch wood frame has been given a dark finish which makes a striking contrast with the white seat and canopy. The polyester material is durable and easy to clean and can be detached for winter storage. The canopy neatly curves over the seat providing both comfort and shade, making it perfect for a sunny day. It has a weight capacity of 200kg and can fit two people, although it’s not as wide as others on the market so you need to be on familiar terms with your seating partner.

Charles Bentley 2 Seater Swing Bench Best For cheap and cheerful £ 99.00 Buy now Buy now Key Specs: Size: H154cm x W173cm x D111cm Pros: Cheap; Large canopy Cons: Lacks durability If you’re looking for a two seater on a budget to enjoy some restful shade on the patio then the deck-chair looks of this bench from Charels Bentley have a suitable summery vibe. It’s made from a strong steel frame and fitted with cushioned wipe-clean fabric and comes with a good sized canopy. Although the manufacturers claim it can be left outside all year round, the seating isn’t as robust as others in this list, so you might want to tuck it away in winter and protect it for when the sun returns the following spring. But if you want some summer swinging comfort at a bargain price then it’s well worth considering.