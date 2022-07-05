Looking for a living space to enjoy the quiet of your garden, whatever the weather - or simply a spot to store your garden goods? These excellent garden sheds will serve you for years

Best Garden Sheds UK 2022

This article contains affiliate links. We may earn a small commission on items purchased through this article, but that does not affect our editorial judgement.

For many people, their garden isn’t complete unless it contains a shed.

Besides being somewhere to store your gardening tools, there are lots more functions that a shed can provide: a workshop to pot up plants or indulge in another hobby; a private place where you can find your own sanctuary; somewhere to securely lock away bicycles or other treasured goods; or even an extra room to work, play or sleep.

How to pick the right garden shed for your outdoor space

With all of these functions, and many more besides, it’s no wonder there’s a massive range of sheds available competing for your attention. And besides selecting one that’s suitable for the role it has to play in your garden, there are numerous other variables you need to consider.

Wood, or metal?

Do you opt for the traditional look and relatively easy construction of wood, or try to save money by choosing a potentially longer lasting, metal shed? Do you need windows to let the light in (and for you to admire the garden) or do you want to keep your shed contents a secret?

Do you require the bare basics inside the shed or are you planning on decking it out in a way that rivals a fully furnished room in the house?

You also need to work out what kind of base you require to place your shed on. While some of the smaller sheds can sit on flat garden surfaces, it’s more likely that you will need something more solid to rest it upon, whether that’s concrete, paving or one of the many base kits that are becoming more popular due to their simplicity to install.

How we’ve picked the best garden sheds

To help give you a great idea of what sheds are available, covering a wide range of functions, we’ve been checking out some of the leading brands around to come up with this list of ten.

So whether you’re a keen gardener for whom a shed is a vital part of your outdoor enjoyment, or if you have something else in mind, then you should find shed inspiration in this list

Best garden sheds at a glance:

Read more garden furniture coverage:

Keter Darwin, 6ft x 8ft Keter Darwin, 6ft x 8ft a plastic shed 3.5/5 Other sizes available Pros: Great value, strong and secure Cons: Restricted ability to add shelves Keter’s Darwin shed range is made from Evotech, a tough recyclable plastic material that has been reinforced with metal. The double walled tongue and groove construction gives it added rigidity, making it an excellent storage space for valuable garden tools and bikes, as well as lending it a look that is more in keeping with traditional sheds. The Evotech construction also makes it one of the most weatherproof choices around, besides being easy to clean, so we reckon it should last well beyond its 15 year warranty if looked after. It comes with a small window, ventilation panel and floor panel, which helps keep it clean and tidy on the inside. As with metal sheds, it’s vital that it sits on a solid flat base in order for all the construction joints to fit together neatly, and it does lack the customisable benefits of wood (you can’t quickly fix a simple shelf up with a couple of screws). However, we think this is a good, solid security shed and a great value alternative to wood. £720.00 Buy now

Tiger Wood Shiplap Pent Garden Shed, 10ft x 6ft Tiger Wood Shiplap Pent Garden Shed, 10ft x 6ft a wooden pent shed 4/5 Other sizes available Pros: Good value, sturdy shed Cons: Basic looks Tiger produces a wide range of the kind of classic looking sheds that you see in numerous gardens and allotments, with a reputation for good quality at a reasonable price. We like the basic looks of this solid wooden pent-roofed shed, with three windows that allow in enough light for you to comfortably see what you’re up to during daylight hours, and a front facing, lockable door. A pent roof (one that slopes from front to back) lends sheds a more compact look, and is often preferred when situated by a wall, fence, tree or hedge, although they tend to lack the extra height provided by apex sheds (two slopes that meet in the middle). The shiplap construction, where panels of wood overlap each other, gives a bit of flexibility to the walls and helps with weather protection which, along with this shed’s dip treatment, gives the manufacturers the confidence to offer a 20 year warranty. £890.00 Buy now

Waltons Value Overlap Apex Wooden Shed, 8ft x 6ft Waltons Value Overlap Apex Wooden Shed, 8ft x 6ft a shed on a budget 4/5 Other sizes available Pros: Tidy looking, cheap option Cons: Needs protective treatment applied Waltons is one of the country’s leading shed suppliers and, along with some premium products, they also have a ‘value’ range of sheds for those on a budget. For well under £500 you can get this good quality, 8ft x 6ft apex shed which has ample room to store your garden essentials and more. With overlapping board cladding fixed to a 28mm x 28mm frame, a good sized door and windows, it’s a smart looking shed that should be strong enough for general use. The floor and roof are made from solid board, with the latter fitted with roof felt to protect it against the weather. In order to benefit from the 10 year anti-rot guarantee the manufacturers request that you treat the building with timber preservative and a waterproof top coat, with a decent range available from the Waltons website. £430.00 Buy now

Trimetals Titan 660 Metal Shed, 6ft x 6ft Titan 960 6 Ft. W x 9 Ft. D Overlap Pent Metal Shed a metal shed 4/5 Other sizes available Pros: Long lasting and weatherproof Cons: Lacks the visual appeal of other sheds Metal sheds generally offer better value than wooden sheds with the added advantage of a greater longevity. There are a few negatives to bear in mind, but these are mostly minor: they can be a bit noisier in the rain; it’s not as easy to attach shelves to the walls; and, particularly with the cheaper sheds, they can be harder to assemble. Trimetals Titan sheds are towards the top end of the metal range and you would struggle to find many wooden sheds as strong, secure and weatherproof. Made from PVC coated, galvanised steel panels that come with a 25-year corrosion free guarantee, this shed is ideal for storing away the lawnmower and garden tools. The single door has an integral lock fitted, or you can upgrade to a double door, with further customised options including windows, wooden floor and shelving. Its utilitarian design may mean it’s not the most stylish looking shed around but, with a choice of three colour schemes available, we reckon it’s smart enough to suit most gardens £1545.00 {{#hasItems}} Best Deals Available {{/hasItems}} {{#items}} £{{ price }} Buy now

The Posh Shed Company RHS Garden Retreat, 4m x 2.5m The Posh Shed Company RHS Garden Retreat, 4m x 2.5m luxury 4/5 Pros: Quality build with attention to detail and living ‘green’ roof Cons: Expensive When it comes to endorsements for garden products, getting the nod of approval from the RHS is about as good as it gets. Premium shed builders The Posh Shed Company recently collaborated with the horticultural charity to produce The RHS Garden Retreat, a multi-functional shed designed “with wellbeing in mind.” The luxury wooden retreat is fully insulated and double glazed, making it a suitable living or working space for your garden. Three full length windows light up indoor activity, while a covered porch allows you to enjoy the fresh air in style. The vaulted cedar shingle roof is fitted with guttering and even has a living ‘green’ roof set at the top. Each shed is handcrafted by The Posh Shed company to a high standard, with not only long lasting functionality in mind but also an attention to detail that puts most other sheds to shame. £22000.00 Buy now

Ardley Chelsea Deluxe Corner Summer House with Side Shed, 12ft x 8ft Ardley Chelsea Deluxe Corner Summer House with Side Shed, 12ft x 8ft a corner shed 4/5 Pros: Combines storage and relaxation area Cons: Lacks the luxury of other summerhouses Homeowners with a keen eye for garden design can often find it hard to accommodate the box-like features of a shed without it spoiling their aesthetic ideals. For them, a shed designed to tuck into the corner of a garden offers a practical solution, particularly if space is at a premium. This Chelsea Deluxe corner shed combines a space for storage with a summer house area, allowing you to admire your garden in comfort while the tools are hidden out of sight. At 12ft x 8ft it’s a generous size, with two long windows either side of a windowed double door letting in plenty of light to the summerhouse, while another double door allows good access to the storage portion. Although the styrene glazing lacks the quality of glass, at least it won’t break should an errant tool come into contact with it while on its way to the shed. The 12mm shiplap cladding, tongue and groove apex roof and floor may give it more of a shed aesthetic than other luxurious looking summerhouses, but with a keen eye for design it can easily be smartened up to make a corner of your garden extra special. £1434.00 Buy now

8x8 Dutch Barn Style Garden Shed Tool Storage Workshop 8x8 Dutch Barn Style Garden Shed Tool Storage Workshop headroom 4.5/5 Other sizes available Pros: Lots of headroom and thick cladding Cons: No windows Dutch Barns are fitted with roofs that are curved or have multiple slopes, allowing for greater headroom throughout the shed. This Dutch barn comes with a double door (but no windows), which further allows you to move awkward items, such as ladders, in and out without walls or roofs getting in the way. It’s built from a strong 35mm x 35mm framework and is clad with 15mm tongue and groove walls, which is significantly thicker than the 12mm cladding you’ll get from most major online retailers. Solid MFP boards are used for the roof and floor, the door is fitted with secure hinges and clasp, and the pressure treated timber has a ten year guarantee. £1389.00 Buy now