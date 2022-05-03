Best garden furniture covers UK 2022
If you’ve spent good money on a piece of garden furniture you’ll naturally want it to last, but a life led outdoors and exposed to the elements will soon tarnish and degrade your prized kit. Timber treatments and coats of paint will help protect against the worst of the weather to a point, but for proper protection you’ll need to invest in a decent cover.
Best garden furniture at a glance
- Best garden bench cover: Vonhaus 3 Seater Bench Cover
- Best circular patio set cover: Argos Home Deluxe Extra Large Oval Patio Set Cover, £47
- Best budget cover: Wilko Dark Green Rectangle Table Cover, £12
- Best medium cover: Bosmere Furniture cover, £100
- Best chair cover: Garland Stacking Chair Cover, £15
- Best parasol cover: Jayant Parasol Cover, £65
- Best cushion bag: Garland Premium Large Cushion Bag, £55
- Best bistro set cover: Table and Chair Cover - Standard Bistro, £39.99
Waterproof covers come in all shapes and sizes to help keep your garden furniture pristine in the wildest of weather. We’ve been tucking up teak and battening down rattan to find some of the best on the market.
Naturally, certain outdoor furniture pieces will require dedicated-shaped covers - think parasols and L-shapes patio sofas, for example. By contrast, though, some furniture covers can be adjusted to house a wide selection of garden chairs, tables and other outdoor furniture.
It’s not just water you’re looking to stave off from your furniture: you’ll need materials that work against dust, dirt, wind, and UV rays (particularly harsh on paint jobs, fabrics and wooden furniture).
The best furniture covers utilise innovative layers to ensure your outdoor living spaces are preserved, even through the months you’re spending most of your time indoors.
Vonhaus 3 Seater Bench Cover
KEY SPECS: Dimensions: Height: Front: 60cm Back: 80cm Depth: 70cm Length: 160cm
PROS: Cheap
This generously-proportioned cover is made from a light yet tough 600D polyester with water-resistant PVC lining to offer maximum protection for your prized garden bench.
It features an elasticated hem with drawstring, toggle and fastening clips for a secure fitting and has two covered air vents at the side to help guard against mould. This cover comes in a slick slate grey hue.
Argos Home Deluxe Extra Large Oval Patio Set Cover
KEY SPECS:
Dimensions: Height: 95cm Width: 270cm Depth: 210cm
PROS: Huge
CONS: Grey colour doesn’t exactly blend in
Cast this vast cover over your outdoor oval table for paramount protection against the changeable British weather.
It’s made from strong waterproof polyester with a PVC lining and comes with an elasticated cord to lash it down if it starts lashing it down.
Its extra large size means it ‘should’ comfortably cover a 6 chair furniture set, but check your measurements first before investing. This cover comes with a 1 year guarantee.
Wilko Dark Green Rectangle Table Cover
KEY SPECS:
Dimensions: Height: 69cm Width: 180cm Depth: 102cm
PROS: Great value
CONS: Keep away from fire
Shelter your prized garden table from the elements with this bargainous waterproof cover from Wilco.
It’s made from tough polythene tarpaulin and comes in a dark green, garden-friendly hue. Use the include cord to thread through the eyelet holes in the cover to shore it down if things get gusty in your garden.
Just note that this cover is not fireproof, so keep it well away from BBQs or fire pits.
Bosmere Furniture cover
KEY SPECS:
Dimensions: Height: 90cm Width: 270cm Depth: 180cm
PROS: Quality fabric
CONS: None - this is superlative
This capacious cover from Bosmere is just the ticket for casting over an outdoor furniture set in times of inclement weather.
It’s made from PVC free, weatherproof UV stabilised polyester fabric which is breathable to help guard against mildew and damp.
A toggled drawstring keeps the cover tight and flap-free, and you get a smart bag to cover your cover when not in use.
Garland Stacking Chair Cover
KEY SPECS:
Dimensions: Height: 107cm Width: 61cm Depth: 61cm
PROS: Good value.
CONS: Check size before purchase
If you’ve got a set of stackable chairs that need shielding from the weather, bag them up with one of these.
This polythene grade cover offers full UV protection and boasts welded leak proof seams to prevent water ingress.
A drawstring at the base helps keep things secure, and should your stack come under airborne avian attack, it’ll wipe clean easily with a few wipes from a damp cloth.
Jayant Parasol Cover
KEY SPECS:
Dimensions (three sizes): Height: 240cm Width: 68cm Diameter: 68cmHeight: 250cm Width: 55cm Diameter: 60cmHeight: 250cm Width: 85cm Diameter: 85cm
PROS: Quality material
CONS: Quite expensive
For posh parasol protection, invest in one of these to keep it clean and ready to greet the sun on its next unfurling.
The Jayant parasol cover is made from a lined ripstop polyester which guards against UV and rain. It’s also breathable which helps to reduce the chances of mildew and mould forming on the underside.
This cover is available in three parasol-pleasing sizes.
Garland Premium Large Cushion Bag
KEY SPECS:
Dimensions: Height: 65cm Width: 65cm Depth: 180cm
PROS: Large and roomy
CONS: None
Got fancy garden cushions for your outdoor seating and want them to stay speckless and plump?
Well tuck them up in this sizable PVC cushion bag from which offers full AV protection and boasts welded seams to prevent watery ingress.
This bag also features a full length zip for easy access and has carry handles for when you need to transport your cushion-y cargo to the shed for winter storage.
This bag also carries an impressive 7 year guarantee.
Table and Chair Cover - Standard Bistro
KEY SPECS:
Dimensions: Measures L124 x W63 x H79cm
Available in Black and Green
PROS: Good value for money
CONS: Check size before purchase
Made from strong waterproof polyester, this roomy cover will help keep your bistro set protected and pristine.
The cover comes packing a cord and toggle to ensure a good fit, and boasts taped seams for maximum water protection.
Bistro sets tend to be of a standard size and this cover offers plenty of room but it’s always best to measure before you buy.