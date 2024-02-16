The hugely-late ferry Glen Sannox’s first sea trials have been hailed as "overwhelmingly positive" by builders Ferguson Marine after four days of tests in the Clyde.

Shipyard chief executive David Tydeman said on Friday the results of the trials, in which the vessel moved under its own power for the first time, "clearly demonstrated the advanced technology it will bring to the CalMac fleet".

The declaration is likely to come as a huge relief to ministers, who have expressed increasing frustration with the ferry contract fiasco, which has seen costs more than triple from the original £97 million and both the vessel and sister ship Glen Rosa run six years late.

Glen Sannox entering Greenock harbour after a day of sea trials in the Clyde this week. (Photo by Steve McIntosh/HAWQ Drone Services)

Fears remain the shipyard’s latest review of the project could see them delayed yet further.

Glen Sannox, which will be west coast operator CalMac’s second largest with space for more than 850 passengers and 127 cars, sailed from the Port Glasgow yard as far as Bute and Largs in the lower Clyde, where it reached its maximum “speed over ground” of 16.7 knots (19.2mph).

Glen Rosa is due to be launched in April and completed next year.

Glen Sannox accompanied by a tug on sea trials in the Clyde this week. (Photo by Steve McIntosh/HAWQ Drone Services)

Glen Sannox will require further work before its scheduled completion in late May. The vessel will undergo two months of testing by CalMac before being due to go into service on the main Arran route to Brodick in late July or early August.

Sailings will operate from Troon for several years while Ardrossan harbour is upgraded to accommodate Glen Sannox and Glen Rosa, which are nearly 30ft longer than existing vessel Caledonian Isles. However, doubt remains over the project because it has yet to be agreed by owners Peel Ports and the Scottish Government.

This week’s so-called “builder’s sea trials”, overseen by certification body Lloyds Register, involved testing Glen Sannox’s propulsion, automation, power generation and navigational systems.

Ferguson Marine said the tests were to “evaluate her performance and manoeuvring capabilities as well as speed, stability and efficiency”. They included the ship going full astern [reverse] and “fast stops”.

The yard said systems tested included the main engines, generators, thrusters and communications. The vessel is due to operate below its top speed, at 14.5 knots (16.7mph).

Mr Tydeman said: “The results of this first phase of trials have been overwhelmingly positive, clearly demonstrating the advanced technology which Glen Sannox will bring to the CalMac fleet.

"Next steps for the vessel will be a return to the Ferguson Marine quayside, where she will undergo further outfitting and liquefied natural gas system work before a trip to the dry dock [in Greenock] in early April.

“After that will come what’s known as ‘owner’s sea trials’, with [Scottish Government ferry-owning firm] Caledonia Maritime Assets Limited as representatives for Scottish ministers on board. In April and May, she will also undergo endurance tests, when she will operate at higher speeds for longer periods of time.”