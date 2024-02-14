The Glen Sannox, one of the delayed ferries being built at Ferguson Marine, has left its shipyard berth and started sea trials.

The ferry, which will one day take passengers to and from Arran, left the Port Glasgow yard on Tuesday, heading to a nearby dry dock. It is expected to begin longer voyages up and down the Clyde on Wednesday and Thursday.

Ferguson Marine confirmed it left the berth under its own power before carrying out propulsion and manoeuvring tests. The beginning of the manufacturer’s sea trials marks an important milestone for the project to build two new ferries for CalMac’s fleet.

Costs for Glen Sannox and sister ship Glen Rosa have more than tripled to at least £360 million and they are expected to be delivered around six years late.

Further tests will need to take place before the ferry, which has capacity for 852 passengers, can begin serving the island route.

Here are some of the best images from the first day of the sea trials for the Glen Sannox.

They show how the vessel was initially attached by a line to a tug for safety while accompanied by two others, but was later seen operating untethered and headed past Gourock – far further than had been expected on the first day of the three-day tests.

1 . On the move - the Glen Sannox leaves port The Glen Sannox sails under its own power for the first time with a tug in tow. Picture: John Devlin Photo: John Devlin Photo Sales

2 . Tugs in tow as Glen Sannox powers on Tugs accompanying Glen Sannox as it heads from Port Glasgow to Greenock at the start of sea trials on Tuesday. Picture: Jane Barlow/PA Wire Photo: Jane Barlow Photo Sales

3 . An overhead image of the Glen Sannox An aerial drone image of the Glen Sannox, as it sails down the Clyde at the start of three days of sea trials on Tuesday. Picture: Jane Barlow/PA Wire Photo: Jane Barlow Photo Sales

4 . Men at work - the Glen Sannox is prepared to sail A worker next to the Glen Sannox as the ferry is prepared to sail. Picture: John Devlin Photo: John Devlin Photo Sales