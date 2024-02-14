The Glen Sannox, one of the delayed ferries being built at Ferguson Marine, has left its shipyard berth and started sea trials.
The ferry, which will one day take passengers to and from Arran, left the Port Glasgow yard on Tuesday, heading to a nearby dry dock. It is expected to begin longer voyages up and down the Clyde on Wednesday and Thursday.
Ferguson Marine confirmed it left the berth under its own power before carrying out propulsion and manoeuvring tests. The beginning of the manufacturer’s sea trials marks an important milestone for the project to build two new ferries for CalMac’s fleet.
Costs for Glen Sannox and sister ship Glen Rosa have more than tripled to at least £360 million and they are expected to be delivered around six years late.
Further tests will need to take place before the ferry, which has capacity for 852 passengers, can begin serving the island route.
Here are some of the best images from the first day of the sea trials for the Glen Sannox.
They show how the vessel was initially attached by a line to a tug for safety while accompanied by two others, but was later seen operating untethered and headed past Gourock – far further than had been expected on the first day of the three-day tests.