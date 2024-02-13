The hugely-delayed CalMac ferry Glen Sannox moved under its own power on Tuesday afternoon at the start of “milestone” sea trials between the Ferguson Marine shipyard in Port Glasgow and Greenock.

The huge ferry, which will become one of the west coast operator’s second largest, is running six years late and now not due to start operating on the main Arran route until late summer.

Glen Sannox was initially attached by a line to a tug for safety while accompanied by two others, but was later seen operating untethered and headed past Gourock – far further than had been expected on the first day of the three-day tests.

Glen Sannox leaves the Ferguson Marine shipyard in Port Glasgow at the start of its sea trials on Tuesday. (Photo by Jane Barlow/PA Wire)

Ferguson Marine had said it was only due to travel as far as Greenock on the first day, and not go as far as Gourock and unattached to a tug until Wednesday.

The trials include a variety of manoeuvres using its propellers and bow thruster, and deploying its anchor, in what Ferguson Marne chief executive David Tydeman described as an “key milestone”.

He said: “Today Glen Sannox confidently left the quayside under her own propulsion for the first time. She sounded her horn and began the first in a series of rigorous sea trials.

"We began with the anchor and moved onto propulsion and manoeuvring tests. This will continue for the rest of the week.

Tugs accompanying Glen Sannox as it heads from Port Glasgow to Greenock at the start of sea trials on Tuesday. (Photo credit by Jane Barlow/PA Wire)

"I would like to thank my colleagues at the shipyard and the team at [Scottish Government ferry owning and ordering body] Caledonian Maritime Assets Limited for their hard work in achieving this key milestone.”

The 102m-long vessel, which is 8m longer than the Caledonian Isles which it is due to replace, is scheduled to move to dry dock for further work in March before further trials and completion in late May.

However Ferguson Marine, which was saved from collapse by being taken over by the Scottish Government in 2019, has still to announce its latest review which could include a further delay and increase to its cost. Glen Sannox and sister vessel Glen Rosa are already more than three times over their original combined £97 million budget.

Glen Sannox is due to undergo two months of testing with CalMac before entering passenger service to Brodick in Arran, which is expected to be in late July or early August if delivery by the shipyard is not further postponed.

Glen Sannox sails down the Clyde at the start of three days of sea trials on Tuesday. (Photo by Jane Barlow/PA Wire)

The ferry will operate from Troon rather than the route’s current mainland port of Ardrossan while it is upgraded to take the larger vessel.